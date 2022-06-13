ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Autopsy shows Tyre Sampson fell more than 70 feet, died of blunt force trauma

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sw3Ia_0g9XyzPZ00

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The autopsy of Tyre Sampson, the teen who died after he fell from the Free Fall ride at ICON Park, shows he had a number of extensive injuries and died from blunt forced trauma.

WESH 2 News reported the autopsy showed the 14-year-old suffered serious internal injuries, as well as injuries to his head, neck and torso after falling more than 70 feet.

Those injuries included a broken arm, a broken leg, a fractured jaw and several fractured ribs.

Ride safety expert blames state, FreeFall operator over Tyre Sampson’s death

The death was ruled an accident, according to WESH.

The ride’s weight limit for a rider was 287 pounds. The autopsy reportedly showed the teen was 383 pounds. A ride safety analyst said he should never have been allowed to get on the ride.

In March, an examination of the ride found Tyre’s seat had been manually loosened and he was not properly secured.

The ride remains closed while the investigation continues.

“The loss of Tyre Sampson was a tragic accident.  We continue to communicate and cooperate with representatives of Tyre’s family, as well as the Department of Agriculture.   We are devoted to working with our lawmakers in making lasting safety changes in the amusement park industry,” Trevor Arnold, an attorney for Orlando Slingshot said in a statement to News Channel 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

Major Dan
2d ago

Should have never been allowed to be on that ride. He was WAY too big. It would have hurt his feelings, but he'd be alive today if they followed the rules.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida couple in their 80s found dead in Brevard County ditch; deaths believed to be accidental

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Authorities in Brevard County are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a ditch in the Rockledge area. Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office discovered the couple, both in their 80s, in the Fiske Lake Estate neighborhood off of Fiske Blvd. around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. This is located behind the Hope United Church of Christ.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Elderly couple found dead in ditch near Rockledge, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple found in a ditch in unincorporated Rockledge Wednesday afternoon, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the couple, both in their 80s and suffering from illnesses related to their old age, were reported...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
WESH

Deputies investigate Apopka shooting that left 1 injured

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Apopka Wednesday left one person hurt. Orange County Sheriff's deputies say they got a call to a shooting on the 900 block of Monroe Court around 4:30 p.m. When they got there, they found a person shot. That person has been taken...
APOPKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Senior man, woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A senior man and woman, both from Fort Pierce, died in an Osceola County crash Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the wreck occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. at State Road 60 and Peavine Road. [TRENDING: WATCH: Florida woman records giant...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He has a gun’: Victim in Casselberry triple murder-suicide feared for her life

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — When Zuleika Lopez called 911 from her Casselberry condominium last week, she told dispatchers that she feared for her life. “He has a gun. I didn’t know — that has scared me a lot. I need someone to search the apartment if necessary, because I’m scared for myself, my son who’s there and for my mom,” Lopez told dispatchers.
CASSELBERRY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blunt Force Trauma#Accident#Wesh 2 News#Freefall#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC News

Teen died of blunt force trauma after falling from Florida ride; death ruled an accident

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Missouri teenager died of blunt force trauma after falling from a 430-foot Florida drop-tower amusement park ride, according to an autopsy released Monday. The report by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office also ruled that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson’s death in March was an accident. Sampson slipped out of his seat about halfway down the Free Fall ride located in a tourist area of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County man escapes serious injury in crash in which two people killed

A Lake County man escaped serious injury in a crash in which two people were killed Wednesday morning in Osceola County. The 36-year-old Groveland man had been driving a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck at 9:22 a.m. on State Road 60 when a 63-year-old Fort Pierce man driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the opposite direction while attempting to pass a semi truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Autopsy results released for teen who fell from ICON Park ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Office of the Medical Examiner in Orange County has released the autopsy report for Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from the Free Fall ride at ICON Park in March. The report released Monday explains that Sampson died of blunt force...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

4, including child, found shot dead in Central Florida

CASSELBERRY - Four people including a minor were found Tuesday with a gunshot wounds in a condo in Central Florida and eventually died from their injuries in what appears to be a murder-suicide, authorities said. Officers were called to the condo complex in an Orlando suburb for a reported shooting, the Casselberry Police Department told reporters. In the condo, officers found two women, a man and a boy with gunshot wounds. Paramedics attempted to aid them, and one person was taken to the hospital, but they died from their injuries. A preliminary investigation points to a murder-suicide scenario, according to the police department. No further details were provided.
CASSELBERRY, FL
click orlando

Missing-endangered 36-year-old man in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – Police said they are looking for a man diagnosed with Schizophrenia who was deemed endangered and unable to take care of himself. Shawn Charles Hilligoss, 36, was last seen Monday night around 9:30 p.m. at the 1300 block of Laurel Hill Drive in Clermont, investigators said.
CLERMONT, FL
WFLA

WFLA

69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy