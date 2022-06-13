ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Minor injuries in two vehicle accident – Anderson Highway

By Journal
thejournalonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitefield firefighters work at the scene of a two vehicle...

thejournalonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson, SC
Accidents
Anderson, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Anderson, SC
swlexledger.com

One killed in single-vehicle collision on Founders Road Tuesday afternoon

Lexington, SC 06/15/2022 (Paul Kirby) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released a statement Tuesday evening regarding a fatal collision that occurred in the 600 block of Founders Road between Boiling Springs and Pelion earlier yesterday. According to Fisher, the single-vehicle collision happened at approximately 3:00 p.m. on June 14, 2022.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Three people injured – Cannon Bottom Road

Three people were injured in a two vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon on Highway 247. It happened near the intersection of Cannon Bottom Road. Friendship firefighters had to cut one occupant from the wreckage. Three people were transported to the hospital by Medshore ambulance service. A QRV also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
nowhabersham.com

4 seriously injured in head-on collision near Toccoa

A Toccoa man faces possible DUI charges for a head-on collision that seriously injured him and three others Wednesday afternoon. State troopers investigating the accident say 43-year-old Joseph Lee Austin is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. on GA 17...
TOCCOA, GA
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Anderson County crash

An Upstate coroner's office has identified the person killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash. Anderson County Deputy Coroner Ty Blackwell said Roderikus Montez Pickens, 43, of Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene on Keys Street in Anderson. Pickens was driving a motorcycle north on Keys Street near West Way...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
thejournalonline.com

Piedmont structure fire – Hwy. 20

Piedmont firefighters were assisted by South Greenville firefighters Tuesday morning on a structure fire. It happened on Piedmont Highway. Greenville county EMS also responded and stood by as a precaution. There were no injuries.
PIEDMONT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thejournalonline.com

Two injured on I-85

At least two people were injured in a wreck Monday evening on I-85 near Highway 81. Hopewell firefighters responded along with Medshore Ambulance Service, a QRV, and state troopers. The interstate was partially closed until the wreckage was cleared. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Sylva Herald

Wreck claims life of local motorcyclist

A Sylva man riding a motorcycle in Tuckasegee last Monday died in a head-on collision with a truck. A call came to responding N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Brook Sanders at 6:23 p.m. about a wreck in a curve on N.C. 107 about 4/10 of a mile north of the East LaPorte River Access.
SYLVA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy