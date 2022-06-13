Minor injuries in two vehicle accident – Anderson Highway

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate coroner on Wednesday released the identity of a man who was killed in a morning crash. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Brandon Todd Maynor, 38, of Cowpens, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 8:30 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said...
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman faces hit-and-run charges after troopers say she hit a person on a bicycle who later died. The deadly crash happened Monday just after 5:30 a.m. on Beaver Dam Road near Beaver Run Lane, north of Williamston, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lexington, SC 06/15/2022 (Paul Kirby) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released a statement Tuesday evening regarding a fatal collision that occurred in the 600 block of Founders Road between Boiling Springs and Pelion earlier yesterday. According to Fisher, the single-vehicle collision happened at approximately 3:00 p.m. on June 14, 2022.
Three people were injured in a two vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon on Highway 247. It happened near the intersection of Cannon Bottom Road. Friendship firefighters had to cut one occupant from the wreckage. Three people were transported to the hospital by Medshore ambulance service. A QRV also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
A Toccoa man faces possible DUI charges for a head-on collision that seriously injured him and three others Wednesday afternoon. State troopers investigating the accident say 43-year-old Joseph Lee Austin is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. on GA 17...
An Upstate coroner's office has identified the person killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash. Anderson County Deputy Coroner Ty Blackwell said Roderikus Montez Pickens, 43, of Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene on Keys Street in Anderson. Pickens was driving a motorcycle north on Keys Street near West Way...
Piedmont firefighters were assisted by South Greenville firefighters Tuesday morning on a structure fire. It happened on Piedmont Highway. Greenville county EMS also responded and stood by as a precaution. There were no injuries.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A passenger on a moped died when the moped was hit from behind early Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at 5:40 a.m. on Highway 11 near Cantrell Drive in Spartanburg County. Troopers said the truck and the moped were...
At least two people were injured in a wreck Monday evening on I-85 near Highway 81. Hopewell firefighters responded along with Medshore Ambulance Service, a QRV, and state troopers. The interstate was partially closed until the wreckage was cleared. (Photo by David Rogers)
A Sylva man riding a motorcycle in Tuckasegee last Monday died in a head-on collision with a truck. A call came to responding N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Brook Sanders at 6:23 p.m. about a wreck in a curve on N.C. 107 about 4/10 of a mile north of the East LaPorte River Access.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the crash that occurred on June 13, 2022. Officers from the Spartanburg Police Department said the crash happened at around 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Farley Avenue and Colton Street. According to officers, the box...
The names of two more riders are being added to the toll of motorcyclists killed on South Carolina roadways. The latest happened just after 11 PM Saturday night on Duncan-Reidville Road in Spartanburg County.
