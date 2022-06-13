ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State Football Mount Rushmore: Quarterbacks

By Joe Mathieu
Cover picture for the articleK-State football legend, Hall of Famer, and Ring of Honor member Veryl Switzer passed away on Saturday at the age of 89. Switzer was one of the first African American football players in the Big Seven Conference, and he was the first African American scholarship player to graduate from Kansas State...

The Spun

ESPN's Paul Finebaum Blasts College Baseball Head Coach

Notre Dame stunned the college baseball world by eliminating top-ranked Tennessee from the NCAA tournament on Sunday. The Volunteers, who entered the super regionals with just seven losses all season, suffered a 7-3 defeat in the deciding matchup of the three-game series. Tennessee finished 57-9 without a ticket to the College Baseball World Series.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Joel Klatt Releases His College Football Preseason Top 5

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt unveiled his preseason college football top five on Tuesday afternoon. Not surprisingly, Klatt has Alabama atop his personal poll. Ohio State is next, with defending national champion Georgia coming in third. Those seem to be popular picks for the first three teams on various preseason...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Texas Football: 2022 Longhorns Season Preview and Prediction

Steve Sarkisian needed the offseason of all offseasons to help move on from Year 1. The 2021 season saw a 4–1 start derailed by three straight losses to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor — after Texas held third-quarter, double-digit leads in each game — and then dissolved into a 5–7 finish that included a home loss to two-win Kansas and the program's longest losing streak (six games) since 1956.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The 1 'Closest' Head Coach To Nick Saban

Paul Finebaum will not entertain another coach in college football being better than Nick Saban. Frankly, nobody should, considering how successful he's been. The spot behind Saban has been widely debated during the offseason and Finebaum has again doubled-down on Kirby Smart deserving to be in that spot. "A lot...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Chiefs Star Has Excused Absence For Missing Minicamp

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was not in attendance for the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. While this would normally be a cause for concern, it appears there's no issue between the Chiefs and their Pro-Bowl pass rusher. The team excused Clark of his absence. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Oklahoma Adds Transfer RB from UCF

Oklahoma has added even more depth to the running back room. Betavious Thompson, who played in 30 games for Central Florida — including two years with new Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel — has transferred to OU. Thompson confirmed Tuesday night via email that he’s “already here” and is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Stanton Ramil, 4-star OL out of Alabama, keeps pair of B1G programs in top 8

Stanton Ramil is a key offensive line prospect via the class of 2023. Tuesday evening, he whittled down his list of potential destinations to a top 8. After receiving 33 offers, Ramil is cutting his list and focusing in on 8 programs. That list includes Michigan State and Penn State in the B1G and Auburn, Clemson, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
ALABASTER, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Kendrick Raphael, 4-star RB out of Florida, commits to Big Ten program

Kendrick Raphael, a 4-star running back out of Naples, Florida, announced his commitment to play in the Big Ten this week. Raphael shared on social media that he would commit to play at Iowa. Raphael, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, chose Iowa over the likes of NC...
NAPLES, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Son of former MLB pitcher commits to the Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and head coach Scott Frost received some good news on Monday. Riley Van Poppel of Argyle, Texas, committed to the Huskers. He is ranked as an offensive lineman according to 247Sports composite rankings but listed as a defensive lineman. The four-star prospect is ranked as the No. 21 interior offensive lineman in the country. The commitment comes just three days after his visit to Lincoln. Van Poppel is the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Todd Van Poppel. His father played for six different teams which included two different stints with the Texas Rangers. The younger Van Poppel now becomes a member of the 2023 Nebraska Cornhuskers recruiting class. Van Poppel is still listed to visit the Michigan Wolverines on June 23. In 2021, he recorded 14 TFLs and 7 sacks according to 247Sports. Van Poppel is the highest-rated member of the class for Nebraska. So far they have a total of eight commitments. COMMITTED. GO BIG RED‼️☠️☠️🌽🌽 @toddrodgers13 @Coach_Lundy @coach_frost @coachdawsgbr @CoachChinander @BryanApplewhite @SeanDillonNU @HuskerFBNation @Nebraska247 @TEP5252 @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/oaq10fXAI6 — Riley Van Poppel (@Riley_VanPoppel) June 13, 2022
ARGYLE, TX

