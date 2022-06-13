ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 tubers, including 2 children, rescued from 'peak runoff' currents in Lyons' creek

By Tamera Twitty
 2 days ago
Photo Credit: stock_colors. File photo. (iStock) stock_colors

Nine people, including two children, had to be rescued on Sunday afternoon while tubing on the creek at Lavern Johnson Park in Lyons, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

At around 12:40 p.m., emergency crews were made aware of two 10-year-olds who got separated from their father while tubing. Firefighters from Lyons Fire Protection District responded to the call.

"The two children were tubing with their father, who was waiting to catch the children downstream. However, the children arrived with significant force, knocking the father down and continuing to float past," the release said.

One of the children slipped out of her tube and was pulled ashore by bystanders. She sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The other child floated to the other side of the creek where rescue teams pulled him out and helped him get back to his family, officials said.

At about 3:45 p.m., emergency crews were alerted to seven tubers that got stuck on the far side of the creek, near the first rescue site. Crews returned to the creek and were able to safely assist the group out of the water. No injuries were reported in this rescue.

"Over the past week, high temperatures have increased snowmelt. As a result, creeks in Boulder County are flowing at near-peak runoff levels. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office recommends conservative decision making around the water," the release said.

The Boulder Sheriff's department offers the following tips for recreating in water:

  • Always wear a life vest
  • Know water conditions
  • Float sober
  • Make sure someone knows where you are
  • Do not attach a rope to yourself and another tube

