Interesting Video From MKBHD

Need help. Wifi calling is enabled but is not working. I've tried turning on airplane mode then wifi to force and I cannot call out. I had an unlocked s22 unlocked on Verizon (wifi calling didn't work), bought iphone 13 pro max ( wifi calling worked), hated iphone so I went back to a Verizon and bought s22 ultra (wifi calling not working). I don't understand why wifi calling doesn't work on the Samsungs unlocked and locked but it does on my family's iphones. Wifi calling and everything is enabled on my account. Does anyone have any tips before I call customer service tomorrow? I feel like I've tried everything. Reset phone and reset network settings, turned wifi calling on and off, reset router, bought different phone, disabled and re enabled wifi calling in Verizon account. Very frustrating. Previous phone s21 ultra unlocked worked just fine on wifi calling.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO