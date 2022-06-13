Corbin’s ‘2nd on Main’ using solar panels for energy

As of June 10, the COVID-19 Community Levels by County map shows 11 Eastern Kentucky counties in the red zone. Kentucky River District health leaders said they are seeing four times the number of cases they saw this time last year. Public Health Director Scott Lockard said one of the good things about it is it does not seem to be causing as severe a illness. He said they are transitioning to the ‘how do we live with COVID’ phase. He said we will see spikes in cases because the virus mutates. He emphasized the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine and staying up-to-date on booster shots. He said said a vaccine is the best protection we have and a fourth vaccine is now available for those 50 and older. Tyler Caldwell, Public Health Services Supervisor at the Laurel County Health Department, said Laurel County is still in the green, but that we have seen a rise in cases of late. He said the Laurel County Health Department continues to offer the vaccines. For more information visit the Laurel County Health Department’s Facebook page.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO