Corbin, KY

Corbin’s ‘2nd on Main’ using solar panels for energy

By Chandler Wilcox
wymt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - From warming the surface, to keeping lights on, 2nd on Main in Corbin is using the sun to create its electricity. “Environmentally it’s a good move. The sun provides free energy. It cuts down on carbon...

www.wymt.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Corbin, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Remains In The Green, But Several Eastern Kentucky Counties Are Back In The Red For COVID Cases

As of June 10, the COVID-19 Community Levels by County map shows 11 Eastern Kentucky counties in the red zone. Kentucky River District health leaders said they are seeing four times the number of cases they saw this time last year. Public Health Director Scott Lockard said one of the good things about it is it does not seem to be causing as severe a illness. He said they are transitioning to the ‘how do we live with COVID’ phase. He said we will see spikes in cases because the virus mutates. He emphasized the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine and staying up-to-date on booster shots. He said said a vaccine is the best protection we have and a fourth vaccine is now available for those 50 and older. Tyler Caldwell, Public Health Services Supervisor at the Laurel County Health Department, said Laurel County is still in the green, but that we have seen a rise in cases of late. He said the Laurel County Health Department continues to offer the vaccines. For more information visit the Laurel County Health Department’s Facebook page.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

More record heat, but relief in sight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday has been yet another day with potential record heat here in the mountains with highs well into the 90s. We have more 90s on the way...but a much nicer picture starts to take shape as we head toward the end of the work week. Tonight...
HAZARD, KY
clayconews.com

Student in Clay County, Kentucky awarded Nursing Scholarship

CLAY COUNTY, KY - Grace Health is reporting that Terry Holland of Manchester, KY has been awarded a 2022 Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship from Grace Health. Terry, the son of Terry Lee Holland and Brittany Diane Smith Wagers, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for his nursing career studies, which he will begin pursuing this fall following graduation from Clay County High School. Grace Health awards the Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship to a student in each of its six service areas in Southeastern Kentucky. The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors pursuing a career in nursing or a medical-related field.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
ucumberlands.edu

Cumberlands installs “Ever-Changing World” sculpture on campus

University of the Cumberlands’ Williamsburg campus boasts several sculptures, such as four-foot renditions of the Ten Commandments and life-size statues of noteworthy individuals like Hippocrates, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and others. A new sculpture was recently installed on campus – a globe entitled “Ever-Changing World.” It is located on the University’s property on Main Street, near the viaduct, which is currently under construction.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Heat wave continues today, take all safety precautions

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve already had two days of broken records. Could more fall today and tomorrow?. Our early June heat continues and we’re still six days away from summer. Monday and Tuesday new temperature records were set at NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport and that trend looks to continue today. After starting off in the mid-70s this morning we will again head toward the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. The thing that will help us get there today and kept us from getting to our forecast high yesterday is the lack of showers and cloud cover this morning. That hurt our eastern counties on Tuesday. We could still see a stray shower or storm at times today, but most of us should stay dry.
ENVIRONMENT
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Berea (KY)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Berea. KY?. Nestled along the Cumberland Plateau, Berea is regarded as the Folk Arts and Crafts Capital of Kentucky thanks to its deep roots in arts and crafts. This town encompasses over 8,000 acres of vibrant flora and...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Fatal Collision on U.S. 421 in Madison County, Kentucky

RICHMOND, KY (June 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Richmond Post was notified just before 8:00 A.M. this morning, of a collision on Battlefield Memorial Highway (US-421) near Battlefield Park, in Richmond. The initial investigation indicates a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle operated by Garrett Ray, 33 years old of...
RICHMOND, KY
lakercountry.com

Local fire, emergency crews work together during Monday incidents

Local fire and emergency crews came to the assistance of one another during the day on Monday, a day that saw heat indices above 100 degrees. Jamestown Fire Chief Jeff Landers said that shortly after noon Monday, the South Russell and Jamestown fire departments were dispatched to the hiking trail at Lake Cumberland State Park to assist in retrieving a 45-year-old female hiker who had fallen and injured herself while hiking. Turns out, the hiker, who was from Michigan, was nearly a mile off the trail in the woods and more assistance was needed as both the Russell Springs and Eli fire departments, the Russell County Rescue Squad and Russell County EMS dispatched units to the scene upon request. The female hiker, once retrieved by emergency personnel, was then taken to Halcomb’s Landing above Wolf Creek Dam and flown to the University of Kentucky hospital via emergency helicopter for treatment of an expected broken ankle and other injuries. No further information on the hiker was immediately available.
JAMESTOWN, KY
wymt.com

One more hot day before cold front brings brief relief

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hang in there a little longer. After today, we should get a break from breaking temperature records, at least for now. It’s another muggy morning and it looks to be another hot day overall. We’re on track to break the record high at NWS Jackson for the 4th day in a row this afternoon as highs climb back into the mid-90s once again. The difference with today is we have some better chances for a few scattered storms later. Scattered is the key word there. Most of us will likely stay dry. We definitely need some rain though, so for those of you lucky enough to get some, take it.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Well-known EKY dentist dies at 72

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky community members are mourning the loss of a well-known area dentist. On Saturday, June 11, Dr. Frederick C. Ratliff, 72, died at Hazard ARH. Dr. Ratliff was a Hazard High School, Eastern Kentucky University and University of Kentucky graduate. He received his Doctorate in...
HAZARD, KY
WKYT 27

Young child drowns in Kentucky pool

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A toddler has died after drowning in a pool Wednesday morning in Laurel County. Deputies said the child was just 23 months old. Unfortunately, several drownings have been reported recently. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year, and we know of two that have happened in Taylor County within three days.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Cameron Burnett

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Cameron Burnett. Cameron is a senior at Bell County High School, where she has a 4.0 GPA. Cameron is a member of the Beta Club, a two-time All Regional Honors Recipient, and is on the Principal’s List. Congratulations,...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Severe Weather Alert Day continues with more record heat possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have already seen record hot temperatures this afternoon and more will be possible before any sort of relief pushes into the mountains. Oppressively hot and humid conditions continue to work through the mountains this afternoon and evening. The airmass is very, very humid and this means that even with mostly clear skies overhead overnight, lows won’t fall a ton, to only around the middle 70s overnight.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Trent Noah receives offer from NKU

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A little over a week after transferring to North Laurel, Trent Noah has received another offer. Noah announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has received a Division I offer from Northern Kentucky. This marks Noah’s second offer. He received an offer from Coastal Carolina back in...
LONDON, KY
WKYT 27

Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Madison County. According to the coroner, the crash happened Tuesday morning on US 421, near Battlefield Park, south of Richmond. The coroner says a 33-year-old motorcyclist from Madison County was killed. The man’s name...
MADISON COUNTY, KY

