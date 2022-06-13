ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Hot Forecast Has Minneapolis Schools Switching To E-Learning Day Tuesday

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) -- Some Minneapolis schools will have an e-learning day Tuesday due to...

www.willmarradio.com

fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Prepare for dangerous heat on Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday is going to be a scorcher in the Twin Cities with dangerous heat across the area. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s and the heat index will top out near 103. An excessive heat warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the metro with areas to the south and east in a heat advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

'Our yard is ruined': More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurch

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- More than a dozen families say they are each out tens of thousands of dollars. A WCCO investigation found they all paid up front to have the same contractor put in a backyard pool.From county to county, family after family say he left them without their money and without a pool. Some filed police reports; others sued. Heather and Steve Swearengin look out at the gaping hole in their yard in Prior Lake."We've kind of run the gamut of every emotion through it," Heather Swearengin said.The Swearengins signed a contract with Charles Workman to build a pool....
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota high school golf season ends in stunning fashion

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota high school golf season ended with some unique history for the boys in Class AAA.Northfield's defending champ Nate Stevens missed a putt that would have given him the title by himself. Then Edina's Jack Wetzel did the same. For the first time since the three-class system: a three-way tie for the state title."They're great people," said Wetzel, a senior headed to the Gophers next year. "So I'm pretty honored to share it with them."Owen Rexing of Rosemount birdied the last to claim a share of the title."I'm just a little bit in shock from not expecting...
EDINA, MN
willmarradio.com

50 cats found in hot car in Harris MN

(Center City, MN) – Almost 50 cats removed from a hot car will be put up for adoption. On Tuesday, authorities in Chisago County and Animal Humane Society officials removed the cats from a sweltering and unsanitary vehicle at a rest area along I-35 near Harris in east-central Minnesota. The felines, ranging in age from less than a year to over 12 years old, had only minor medical issues. A Humane Society investigator said the vehicle’s driver had been evicted from his home and didn’t want to leave the animals behind. It’s believed the cats had been in the vehicle with their owner for quite some time and had not been treated maliciously.
HARRIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Education
Minneapolis, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnehaha Headwaters

ST BONIFACIUS, Minn. — Many have basked in the majesty of Minnehaha Falls, which serves as the exclamation point at the end of the Minnehaha Creek Watershed. But on the other end sits the Minnehaha Headwaters, an awesome sight in its own right. Tonight's installment of KARE in the...
SAINT BONIFACIUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s A Mess’: Gas Station Owners Struggling As Prices Rise

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – Gas is high, really high. But as it turns out, some of the people you may think would be benefitting from these sky high prices are hurting, just like the drivers. The sign is up, the pumps are in, and the shelves are soon to be stocked at a yet-to-open Amaco in Lakeville. Rick Bohnen is a second generation owner – he owns two stores in south Minneapolis – and soon he’ll be pumping out the business here in the south metro. He says it’s pretty tough to open with prices this high. So it’s not just consumers struggling,...
LAKEVILLE, MN
KEYC

FarmFest Woman Farmer of the Year nominees announced

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected. Dawn Breitkreutz (Redwood Falls) Nancy Hinricher (Pipestone) Karen Kasper (Owatonna) Emily Ponwith (Cleveland) Kristin Reiman-Duden (Princeton) The five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the...
trip101.com

Top 12 Things To Do Alone In Minneapolis, Minnesota - Updated 2022

Minneapolis is a beautiful city in the Northern state of Minnesota, full of vibrant activities and distinct local touches. There is a fluid mix of food, shopping, entertainment and culture to immerse in during your stay in Minneapolis. Explore the wonders of the city’s historical landmarks, along with its distinctive riverfront skyline, the home of various professional sports stadiums, and the wealth of food venues and cultural hotspots. It features the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the American Swedish Institute, the Mill City Museum, Minnehaha Regional Park and other tourist attractions that have received attention and recognition over the years. Locals are friendly and inviting, typically going out of their way to provide tourists with directions and recommendations, making the journey for solo travelers slightly less daunting. If you’re in need of accommodation for your solo trip, you’ll find options ranging from hotels with balcony to Vrbo vacation rentals. Scroll down for the best things to do alone in Minneapolis, Minnesota!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Tips To Save On Energy Costs During Extreme Heat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the heat on the way, air conditioners will be cranking Tuesday, and that drives up your home energy bills. Alan and Nancy Helfinstine already have a plan for this summer’s heat “We might bump our thermostat up a few degrees to save a little on energy,” Alan, from Brooklyn Center, said. Experts say air conditioning accounts for more than 40% of homeowners’ energy use in the summertime. Here are some tips on what you can do to keep your energy costs low when it’s heating up. “So much energy comes from inside your home in the summertime,” Dean’s Home Services...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reason.com

The Dangers of Rent Control on Display in the Twin Cities

Rents have reached record highs. But have no fear, renters! In the Minnesota cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, progressives persuaded people to vote for rent control. Except, profits are what persuade builders to build things. When profits are high, other builders build. That's what creates more housing and, eventually, lower rents.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

At Least 1 Hurt In Downtown Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gunfire filled the streets just steps outside of a downtown Minneapolis strip club early Wednesday morning. It happened near Fourth Street and Marquette Avenue around 2 a.m. A WCCO photographer saw at least one person taken away in an ambulance, and bullet casings littering the street. (credit: CBS) A car parked on the street was also shot, and there were bullets found in an attached parking garage. WCCO is working to learn the condition of the person who was shot, and if anyone else was hurt. This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox40jackson.com

Crime spills into dozens of Minneapolis suburbs, sparking fear among residents

Crime is spilling into some Minneapolis suburbs and causing anxiety among residents, a recent data analysis found. “A large number of crimes can be a one-person crime wave, particularly in a suburban area with a relatively small population,” Chris Uggen, professor and criminologist at the University of Minnesota told the Star Tribune. “The numbers then go up, and the fear goes up, but it can still be a relatively small number of people who are actually doing the activities.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
southsidepride.com

Let’s dump more water on South Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is considering a cooperative agreement with Edina to study the effects of a proposed storm water mitigation project in Edina’s Morningside neighborhood (Resolution 2022-196). The Morningside community in Edina is a bedroom community to Minneapolis. Early on, their storm sewer infrastructure was tied in to the Minneapolis system, and still is. So, their storm water flows into the Minneapolis storm sewer system.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tips For Beating This Week’s Extreme Heat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday’s weather will be the season’s first dose of extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States. “The elderly and the really young,” said CentraCare sports medicine physician Dr. George Morris. “Those are the two populations that I would worry about most.” Intense heat can cause a range of illnesses for all ages, including the more serious heat stroke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to keep an eye out for heat exhaustion symptoms. Things like: Heavy sweating, clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, headache...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minneapolis meteorologist sees Jeopardy winning streak end

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic's Jeopardy! winning streak is at an end. Ahasic won six straight games before losing the match that aired Tuesday evening. He won over 160-thousand dollars and says he will use some of the money to help pay for his upcoming wedding. Ahasic had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

