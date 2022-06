RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Court documents are revealing more about a woman who was recaptured after escaping the Tuscumbia City Jail on June 11. Lisa Ann Fretwell was initially arrested and charged with manslaughter after her boyfriend, Travis Eugene Snipes, was shot and killed on June 9. Investigators first responded to a shooting call at a residence on Underwood Mountain Road that day. They were told by Fretwell that she had wrestled with Snipes over a 12-guage shotgun when the gun went off and killed him.

TUSCUMBIA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO