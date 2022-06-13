ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Mayor Announces New Police Department Initiatives

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the new police officer health and wellness initiatives announced Monday were...

www.willmarradio.com

CBS News

Minneapolis restaurant owners charged with tax fraud

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that the Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged two Minneapolis restaurant owners with 27 felony counts each. Sufeng Zheng and her husband Ting Gui Zheng are each charged 26 felony counts of aiding or assisting in the filing of false...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

97 Arrests In Multi-Agency Crackdown On Crime In Minneapolis

Originally published on June 13 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is giving you an inside look at the teamwork it takes to tackle crime in Minneapolis. Recently, WCCO’s Reg Chapman rode along with police for a first-hand look at Operation Safe Summer, the only reporter allowed to do so. The Operation Safe Summer Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative began back on May 1. But for the past five days, the Minneapolis Police Department and its federal, state and local partners worked together to get some of the known shooters, drug dealers and car jackers off the street. Police say they could not have completed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina police make arrest after domestic incident, where residents were urged to 'remain in their homes'

EDINA, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.Police announced on Twitter just after 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.At 5:45 p.m., police tweeted that the "situation has been resolved peacefully," and residents are now safe.A WCCO crew saw a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.
EDINA, MN
fox9.com

Ramsey County expanding free gun lock locations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - With more kids out of school for the summer, Ramsey County wants to make sure guns in homes are locked and stored away from kids. The Ramsey County gun safety initiative wants to make it easy for people to pick up free gun locks at community-based locations.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Shooting In North Minneapolis Leaves Woman In Her 40s Dead

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A woman in her 40s is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning. Preliminary information indicates that a man and the injured female were inside a recreational vehicle when the female was shot. The adult male was uninjured. A passenger vehicle was seen fleeing the scene after the gunfire. Police say this does not appear to be a random shooting. This is the city's 42nd homicide so far this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Charged In Gang-Related Double Homicide In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been charged in connection with a double homicide in Minneapolis that authorities say was gang-related. Court documents show Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson is charged with second-degree murder and a felony weapons charge. Lerita Rayford, the alleged getaway driver, faces a charge of aiding an offender to avoid arrest. A third suspect has yet to be identified or charged. Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson and Lerita Rayford (credit: Hennepin County) The fatal shootings occurred on May 14 near Broadway and Bryant avenues in north Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Deion Robinson, 51, and Kayvon Williams, 21. According to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reason.com

The Dangers of Rent Control on Display in the Twin Cities

Rents have reached record highs. But have no fear, renters! In the Minnesota cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, progressives persuaded people to vote for rent control. Except, profits are what persuade builders to build things. When profits are high, other builders build. That's what creates more housing and, eventually, lower rents.
SAINT PAUL, MN
George Floyd
Jacob Frey
annandaleadvocate.com

Annandale native seeks top law job

James Schultz, 36, an Annandale area native and 2004 AHS graduate, recently won the Minnesota Republican Party’s endorsement to seek the Office of Minnesota Attorney General, currently held by Democrat Keith Ellison. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more of your community news!
ANNANDALE, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Fled Police in Hastings, Crashed, Injuring Two Passengers

According to criminal charges, a St. Paul man with a warrant and a revoked driver’s license fled a traffic check in Hastings last month and dodged police for about five miles before crashing and hurting his two minor passengers. According to a criminal complaint filed in Dakota County District...
HASTINGS, MN
#Minneapolis Police#Mayor#Politics Local
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

50 cats found in hot car in Harris MN

(Center City, MN) – Almost 50 cats removed from a hot car will be put up for adoption. On Tuesday, authorities in Chisago County and Animal Humane Society officials removed the cats from a sweltering and unsanitary vehicle at a rest area along I-35 near Harris in east-central Minnesota. The felines, ranging in age from less than a year to over 12 years old, had only minor medical issues. A Humane Society investigator said the vehicle’s driver had been evicted from his home and didn’t want to leave the animals behind. It’s believed the cats had been in the vehicle with their owner for quite some time and had not been treated maliciously.
HARRIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Suspect In Custody After Suspicious Apartment Fire

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A suspect is under arrest after a man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Sunday at an apartment in Minneapolis. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm just after 9:00 a-m and instead of a fire, they discovered a man believed to be in his 60s dead from "injuries not related to any fire." Police later arrived on the scene and learned that another man had been in the apartment. Officers arrested a 55-year-old suspect and booked him into the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Teen, 15, Arrested In Golden Valley Gas Station Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage boy is in custody in connection to the carjacking of teenage sisters Monday evening at a Twin Cities gas station. Golden Valley police say it happened at the Speedway on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North at about 8:37 p.m. The 16-year-old sister told investigators she was filling her 2018 Lexus RX with gas, while her 14-year-old sister stayed inside the vehicle. The girls say a boy, who police describe as a “15-year-old white male suspect from Buffalo, MN,” came up to the Lexus, showed the 14-year-old a gun and demanded the keys. He then drove off, leaving the sisters unharmed. Bloomington police tracked down the Lexus about two hours later, which contained the suspect and three other teens. The 15-year-old was arrested, and is awaiting criminal charges. Golden Valley police did not say if they believe the suspect has any connection to the string of carjackings in the city in the past month, including the armed theft of a golfer’s Audi A5 last week outside of Theodore Wirth Golf Club.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
southsidepride.com

Let’s dump more water on South Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is considering a cooperative agreement with Edina to study the effects of a proposed storm water mitigation project in Edina’s Morningside neighborhood (Resolution 2022-196). The Morningside community in Edina is a bedroom community to Minneapolis. Early on, their storm sewer infrastructure was tied in to the Minneapolis system, and still is. So, their storm water flows into the Minneapolis storm sewer system.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Why didn't MnDOT straighten the 35W curve in downtown Minneapolis?

The Minnesota Department of Transportation took four years to carry out a $240 million project to rebuild Interstate 35W between downtown Minneapolis and 43rd Street. New concrete was put down to replace 50-year-old pavement. A new transit station was built at Lake Street. Nearly a dozen bridges were rebuilt or refurbished. Ramps were put in at 28th and Lake streets. Special lanes for carpools, motorcycles and buses were added, as was a new transit station in the center of the freeway at Lake Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

