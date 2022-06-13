ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

AEW star, WWE legend Jeff Hardy arrested on felony DUI charges

By Scott Rogust
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW star Jeff Hardy was arrested on Monday on felony DUI charges just days before he was set to compete in a ladder match on the June 15 episode of Dynamite. Jeff Hardy is one of the most popular stars in wrestling when he enters the ring. His struggles outside of...

Eric Wandick
2d ago

Jeff Hardy is still my hero 🤘... regardless of his criminal record, he's a cool, down to earth guy

