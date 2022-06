DENVER (CBS4)– The Bureau of Land Management is moving up its wild horse roundup in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area, saying the area is overpopulated with horses. The roundup was originally scheduled for September. FILE: Wild horses in the Sand Wash herd management area located 45 miles west of Craig, Colorado, in the Sand Wash Basin. (credit: Joe Amon/Getty Images) With the announcement, the agency issued this video of the mustangs in the area, saying the horses are not in good condition, and neither are the resources of the range. “The appropriate management level for the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area is...

