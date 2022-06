Consumer spending on automotive needs in Lafayette Parish shot up in April and remains well ahead of last year’s totals. Data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority indicates sales at auto parts stores, service stations and repair shops are each above at least 15% of last year’s totals and were a month removed from some of the biggest months on record. It was part of another month of increased retail sales in the parish as total sales topped $699 million that month, a 6% increase over April 2021.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO