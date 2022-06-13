ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Protesters clash with police outside Home Office after campaigners lose legal bid to halt first flight bound for Rwanda

 2 days ago

Protestors have been picturing scuffling with police after campaigners lost their last-ditch legal bid to prevent the first flight bound for Rwanda from departing Britain tomorrow.

Groups including SOAS Detainee Support and Solidarity Knows No Border network are understood to have been behind Monday's emergency protest outside the Home Office in London.

The demonstrations, which began at around 5.30pm and quickly swelled, included the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who was pictured speaking enthusiastically into a megaphone as a large crowd amassed.

The scenes later turned chaotic after objectors were seen grappling with officers on Monday evening. The Met Police say no arrests were made.

Charities had challenged an initial refusal to grant an injunction on Friday, with three Court of Appeal judges today rejecting their appeal following an urgent hearing.

The news means the flight is now highly likely to go ahead tomorrow, although a legal challenge from the individuals due to be on board is still pending and it is unclear how many will actually end up travelling.

Around 100 people were originally notified they were due for deportation under the policy, dropping to 31 on Friday after a wave of litigation with the total now slipping into single digits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIB0A_0g9XwQDK00
Groups including SOAS Detainee Support and Solidarity Knows No Border network are understood to have been behind Monday's emergency protest outside the Home Office in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5qe1_0g9XwQDK00
Pictured: Protestors scuffling with police as a man is reportedly detained outside the Home Office on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3hsL_0g9XwQDK00
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was pictured speaking into a megaphone outside the Home Office as he attended a protest against the court's decision

Raza Husain QC argued that the judge who refused to block the flight on Friday, Mr Justice Swift, had made mistakes in the way he handled the evidence presented to him.

But, following an urgent hearing in London today, three senior judges dismissed the appeal, saying there was no error in his decision.

Conservative MPs cheered, whilst Labour former minister Chris Bryant ironically shouted: 'Bloody lefty lawyers' in the House of Commons as news spread of the failed bid to block the Home Office's policy.

The decision will not stop individual refugees from appealing their deportation, while a full judicial review of the policy is still due to take place in July.

This afternoon, Lord Justice Singh, sitting with Lady Justice Simler and Lord Justice Stuart-Smith, said Mr Justice Swift had 'conducted the balancing exercise properly' and did not err in principle nor in the approach he took.

He added: 'He weighed all the factors and reached a conclusion which he was reasonably entitled to reach on the material before him.

'This court cannot therefore interfere with that conclusion.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQkFt_0g9XwQDK00
Migrants waved at photographers from behind the metal fences surrounding the centre 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4yAN_0g9XwQDK00
Brook House - pictured today - is privately operated by Serco on behalf of the Home Office 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQsEd_0g9XwQDK00
Detainees at the Brook House Detention Centre at Gatwick airport today ahead of the Rwanda Asylum flight tomorrow

High Court judge throws out second challenge to Home Office's Rwanda plan

A High Court judge today dismissed a separate challenge to the charity Asylum Aid, which fought to temporarily block ministers from enforcing the removal of 'any asylum seeker' to Rwanda.

Mr Justice Swift ruled against the charity after considering the challenge at a High Court hearing in London.

Lawyers representing Ms Patel had said Asylum Aid's application should be dismissed.

Barrister Charlotte Kilroy QC, who led Asylum Aid's legal team, asked Mr Justice Swift to impose an 'urgent interim' injunction, to give time for the charity's claim to be fully argued.

She suggested that asylum-seekers affected were 'effectively guinea pigs' for a process which had not been properly tested.

Mr Justice Swift concluded that the merits of some arguments put forward by the charity were 'thin'.

Lawyers representing the charity indicated that an appeal would be considered.

Mr Justice Swift said evidence suggested that 'proper arrangements' were in place for people to get legal advice.

The judge said it was 'better and more appropriate' for issues to be dealt with on a 'case-by-case' basis.

He said he was aware of three further pending, individual, legal challenges.

It is understood that the protest had been planned before the court's decision was even made public on Monday afternoon.

The demonstrations outside the Home Office come just days after immigration officers attempting to arrest a Nigerian suspect were forced to release him after protestors in Peckham blockaded their vehicle and shouted 'let him go'.

Protestors surrounded the Immigration Enforcement van and even appeared to clash with police following the raid at an estate in Peckham, south east London, this afternoon.

It comes as a High Court judge today dismissed a separate challenge to the charity Asylum Aid, which had fought to temporarily block ministers from enforcing the removal of 'any asylum seeker' to Rwanda.

Mr Justice Swift ruled against the charity after considering the challenge at a High Court hearing in London.

Lawyers representing Ms Patel had said Asylum Aid's application should be dismissed.

Barrister Charlotte Kilroy QC, who led Asylum Aid's legal team, asked Mr Justice Swift to impose an 'urgent interim' injunction, to give time for the charity's claim to be fully argued.

She suggested that asylum-seekers affected were 'effectively guinea pigs' for a process which had not been properly tested.

Mr Justice Swift concluded that the merits of some arguments put forward by the charity were 'thin'.

Lawyers representing the charity indicated that an appeal would be considered.

Legal commentator Joshua Rozenberg said the Court of Appeal was emphatic in backing the way High Court judge Mr Justice Swift had handled the case.

'Lord Justice Singh and the two judges sitting with him concluded he had considered the evidence and had not got anything wrong,' he told Sky News.

'Since he had taken the decision the Court of Appeal was not prepared to interfere.'

Mr Rozenberg said Appeal judges also rejected campaigners' arguments that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda could be returned to their home countries and face persecution.

'That argument didn't seem to cut much ice at the Court of Appeal and for that reason as well the judge turned that down,' he said.

The Home Office has defended the policy and the Prime Minister has said the Government had anticipated 'a lot of teething problems' with the policy, but said the move is necessary to stop illegal people-smuggling rackets on either side of the Channel.

Comments / 3

