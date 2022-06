WAUPUN, Wis. — United Cooperative plans to phase in a $100 million investment to eventually include soybean processing in an industrial park on Waupun’s southwest side. “That figure is based on a very big picture, but it’s not unreasonable considering the three phases of the project that should be completed sometime in 2025,” said Kathy Schlieve, Waupun City Administrator and Director of Economic Development. “For us at City Hall, it’s the culmination of eight years of work to see this happening.”

