Columbus, OH

Parts of Central Ohio under Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday

By WSYX Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It will be a hot week in Central Ohio. Much of the area has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 90s...

Central Ohio businesses hurting following massive power outage

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — While thousands of people in Central Ohio scramble to beat the heat, businesses are scrambling to assess the damage from a massive power outage and excessive heat. Lisa Boyle runs the Chocolate Cafe and her location in Merion Village has been out of power since...
How to stay cool during central Ohio's heatwave

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the excruciating heatwave passing through central Ohio, medical experts advise are advising people to stay inside and out of the sun. However, thousands of residents are currently experiencing power outages. “Stay inside, out of the heat, out of the sun. Keep their blinds closed, and...
How to keep your house cool during record high heat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Many homeowners across central Ohio are enduring record-high heat along with power outages. “We’re averaging 12 to 24 hour response time,” said Todd Shepherd, heating and cooling manager with Waterworks. Since early this morning, Shepherd has gone from house to house inspecting air conditioning units. He said with the high heat […]
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 16, 2022

Hot air dominates again today, but we should see a minor front bring a drop in humidity starting later this afternoon and continuing overnight through the state. Temps will remain well above normal. As the front slides in we can expect a slight shift in winds and more clouds, with a chance of showers developing mid to late afternoon trough the evening. Rain totals do not look overly impressive, but may run from a few hundredths to half an inch with coverage at 50% of the state. The best coverage will be in central Ohio. Moisture is done in all areas by midnight.
Columbus mayor looking to keep families safe in heat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther told ABC 6 that he has been talking to AEP. In the meantime, city leaders are working to provide potentially life-saving ways for people to cool off. As the temperatures continue to rise, so does the threat of danger that could...
Columbus residents should plan for multi-day power outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Power companies are working hard to restore power to residents in Central Ohio. As of noon on Wednesday, June 16, 2022, more than 115,000 people across Ohio are without power. In Franklin County, over 65,000 customers are in the dark and without any way to...
AEP rep explains widespread power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 until this thing is completed,” said Tom Kratt, Vice President of Distribution for AEP. Kratt […]
Gov. DeWine shares Ohio State Park locations available for residents to cool off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With high temperatures in the forecast throughout Ohio, residents are looking for ways to cool down. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is offering residents options to stay cool at Ohio's state parks. Indoor and outdoor pools...
10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
Strong storms slam central Ohio, thousands without power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohioans are waking up Tuesday morning in the dark after heavy storms swept through parts of Ohio. The National Weather Service confirmed a derecho moved through the northeastern part of the area. According to AEP Ohio, around 110,000 thousand customers are without power. Some...
NW Ohio cleans up after loud, impressive storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain was overshadowed by an even more spectacular lightning storm throughout northwest Ohio Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Nearly 17,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the viewing area by our First Alert lightning tracker, with confirmed wind gusts between 66 and 75 mph in Hancock and Putnam Counties as of this writing.
