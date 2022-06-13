Parts of Central Ohio under Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday

Hot air dominates again today, but we should see a minor front bring a drop in humidity starting later this afternoon and continuing overnight through the state. Temps will remain well above normal. As the front slides in we can expect a slight shift in winds and more clouds, with a chance of showers developing mid to late afternoon trough the evening. Rain totals do not look overly impressive, but may run from a few hundredths to half an inch with coverage at 50% of the state. The best coverage will be in central Ohio. Moisture is done in all areas by midnight.

OHIO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO