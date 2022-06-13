ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ernest Jones was all for Rams signing Bobby Wagner, has loved learning from him

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
Not every player may have been thrilled about their team signing a future Hall of Famer at the same position. That’s what the Los Angeles Rams did at linebacker this offseason when they brought aboard Bobby Wagner in free agency.

Wagner joins Ernest Jones at a position that’s suddenly a little bit crowded at the top of the depth chart, but the second-year linebacker has no reservations about Wagner joining the Rams. In fact, he was all for the move, knowing how much Wagner will help Los Angeles contend for another Super Bowl ring in 2022.

“When he came for the visit (pre-signing), I got a call, and I was like: ‘Let’s get him. Let’s do what we gotta do and get him here to help us win it again,’” Jones said, via The Athletic.

Wagner has spoken highly of Jones throughout the offseason, but Jones is returning the favor. He’s been impressed with Wagner in their brief time together already this spring, working closely with him both on the field and in meeting rooms.

Jones has loved learning from the veteran linebacker, calling it the highlight of his career so far.

“Him being in the room every day and just watching him, it’s been amazing. It’s been the highlight of my career so far,” Jones added. “(I’m) learning from someone who has done everything that I aspire to do: Pro Bowls, All-Pros, Super Bowls. He’s everything that I want to (be) and more.”

The Rams have traditionally been a single-backer defense under Sean McVay, but that’ll change this year with Wagner and Jones in the mix. McVay and Raheem Morris are already hard at work conjuring up ways to utilize both of them together.

Fortunately, they’re versatile linebackers who can blitz, cover and stop the run, so finding a role for them shouldn’t be too big of a challenge.

