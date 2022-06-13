ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Naked woman allegedly steals Chicago police car, hits officer

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzr8O_0g9XuoWI00

CHICAGO — A naked woman allegedly stole a Chicago police car and hit an officer Monday morning.

WFLD says Chicago police officers received a call about a naked woman lying in the street around 9 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived and tried to make contact with her, she got up and allegedly charged at one of the officers before taking off in the police car. The woman allegedly crashed the police car and was taken into custody soon after.

The officer was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown, according to WLS-TV.

The Chicago Sun-Times said the officer had injuries to their legs and a head wound.

The investigation is ongoing, and WFLD says police are still trying to figure out why the woman was lying in the street naked.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
95K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy