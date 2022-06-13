Draymond Green Responds to His Mother’s Tweet About His Struggles on the Court
By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
2 days ago
There’s no sugarcoating the fact Draymond Green has been awful in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors forward has been so bad that head coach Steve Kerr had him on the bench during crunch time in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. Green is a four-time...
Draymond Green had a warning for the Boston Celtics following Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. Green’s Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94 to take a 3-2 series lead. The Warriors won despite Steph Curry failing to make a three-pointer in the game, which is the first time that has happened to the sharpshooter in a postseason game.
A back-and-forth Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday wasn’t going to end without some pettiness. After the Celtics called a timeout with the Warriors up 12 in the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum attempted to take a practice shot, as many NBA players try to do during a dead ball following a whistle.
"You know how in the NBA after timeouts guys try to get shots up?" Tatum asked. "They didn't want me to shoot the ball, so I just took the ball with me to the timeout and I kept the ball the whole time." The Celtics will host Game 6 of...
The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of winning another NBA championship, solidifying their status as one of the best dynasties that basketball has ever seen. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have all helped change the game, showing that small-ball and shooting teams can be effective and win at a high level.
In case you missed it, the Gonzaga and Michigan State men’s basketball teams are preparing to play a neutral-site game against one another on an aircraft carrier this upcoming season. The matchup would occur in San Diego. The game, slated for Veterans Day (November 11th), will come on the...
With the Warriors on their way to a 104-94 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center on Monday, Jayson Tatum showed his frustration. The Warriors had blitzed the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter to turn a tight game into a going-away win to put themselves on the brink of a championship. Down 91-79 with under five minutes to go, Celtics coach Ime Udoka called a timeout.
BROOKLINE -- It's not often that the centers of both the basketball and golf universes exist in the same location, but that's the case for the city of Boston on Thursday.With the world's best golfers gathered at The Country Club for the U.S. Open, the Golden State Warriors are also in town to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The game will take place about six miles from the historic golf course in Brookline, but it's certainly at the forefront of many spectators' minds.That was likely the inspiration for Shane Lowry when choosing his wardrobe for the opening round of the U.S. Open, as the Irishman sports a big Celtics shamrock on his upper back for the round.Lowry's best finish at the U.S. Open was a second-place finish in 2016. His choice of wardrobe will certainly gain him a few more fans hoping for an even better outcome this time around. And with the Celtics facing elimination on Thursday night, they'll all be hoping that Lowry will get another opportunity to wear another Celtics shirt on Sunday, ahead of a Game 7.
Draymond Green was in his feelings over the 10-year anniversary of his Golden State Warriors triumvirate with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The Warriors defender recently told a story of how he was sitting together with Steph and Klay on the plane to Boston, and how despite being a decade into their relationships together, they still find enjoyment in each other’s company.
The Warriors have enjoyed resounding success since Steve Kerr became their head coach prior to the 2014-15 NBA season, but it hasn’t all been roses. There have been struggles, too, and with Golden State back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019, his star forward Draymond Green reflected on how Kerr’s coaching style has evolved over the years.
The Golden State Warriors are focused firmly on the present. Staying in the moment, after all, isn’t exactly difficult when a team is just one more victory away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Unlike the young Boston Celtics, though, Golden State has been to the NBA Finals many times before. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green […]
The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s emotional response to ’10-year anniversary’ with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.
Comments / 0