ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Draymond Green Responds to His Mother’s Tweet About His Struggles on the Court

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s no sugarcoating the fact Draymond Green has been awful in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors forward has been so bad that head coach Steve Kerr had him on the bench during crunch time in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. Green is a four-time...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green has warning for Celtics ahead of Game 6

Draymond Green had a warning for the Boston Celtics following Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. Green’s Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94 to take a 3-2 series lead. The Warriors won despite Steph Curry failing to make a three-pointer in the game, which is the first time that has happened to the sharpshooter in a postseason game.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tatum explains strange interaction with Draymond in Game 5

A back-and-forth Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday wasn’t going to end without some pettiness. After the Celtics called a timeout with the Warriors up 12 in the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum attempted to take a practice shot, as many NBA players try to do during a dead ball following a whistle.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Robert Parish
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Bill Laimbeer
Person
Draymond Green
NBC Sports

Take your ball and go? Draymond, Tatum start odd fracas near bench

With the Warriors on their way to a 104-94 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center on Monday, Jayson Tatum showed his frustration. The Warriors had blitzed the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter to turn a tight game into a going-away win to put themselves on the brink of a championship. Down 91-79 with under five minutes to go, Celtics coach Ime Udoka called a timeout.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Shane Lowry sporting Celtics shamrock at U.S. Open

BROOKLINE -- It's not often that the centers of both the basketball and golf universes exist in the same location, but that's the case for the city of Boston on Thursday.With the world's best golfers gathered at The Country Club for the U.S. Open, the Golden State Warriors are also in town to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The game will take place about six miles from the historic golf course in Brookline, but it's certainly at the forefront of many spectators' minds.That was likely the inspiration for Shane Lowry when choosing his wardrobe for the opening round of the U.S. Open, as the Irishman sports a big Celtics shamrock on his upper back for the round.Lowry's best finish at the U.S. Open was a second-place finish in 2016. His choice of wardrobe will certainly gain him a few more fans hoping for an even better outcome this time around. And with the Celtics facing elimination on Thursday night, they'll all be hoping that Lowry will get another opportunity to wear another Celtics shirt on Sunday, ahead of a Game 7.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Klay Thompson admits to hilarious reason for dodging Draymond Green

Draymond Green was in his feelings over the 10-year anniversary of his Golden State Warriors triumvirate with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The Warriors defender recently told a story of how he was sitting together with Steph and Klay on the plane to Boston, and how despite being a decade into their relationships together, they still find enjoyment in each other’s company.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond pinpoints how Kerr's coaching has evolved since 2014

The Warriors have enjoyed resounding success since Steve Kerr became their head coach prior to the 2014-15 NBA season, but it hasn’t all been roses. There have been struggles, too, and with Golden State back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019, his star forward Draymond Green reflected on how Kerr’s coaching style has evolved over the years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Nba Finals#Court#The Boston Celtics
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s emotional response to ’10-year anniversary’ with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors are focused firmly on the present. Staying in the moment, after all, isn’t exactly difficult when a team is just one more victory away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Unlike the young Boston Celtics, though, Golden State has been to the NBA Finals many times before. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s emotional response to ’10-year anniversary’ with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

187K+
Followers
30K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy