A sheriff’s office in California has released a police booking photo of businessman Paul F. Pelosi, Sr., the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif. 12). Mr. Pelosi, 82, was arrested late on the night of May 28, for alleged DUI in Napa County, California, according to online records that were available at that time. The accusations levied against him included one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher.

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO