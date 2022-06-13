Judge hears arguments in Haas-related lawsuit

Tippecanoe Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin Exponent File Photo

A judge heard arguments Monday in a lawsuit against Purdue regarding basketball star Isaac Haas allegedly giving a fellow student a sexually transmitted disease.

Alyssa Chambers filed the lawsuit in April 2018 against Haas, who was recently dismissed from the case, alleging Haas knowingly infected her with an STD when they engaged in a sexual relationship in May 2017, according to previous Exponent reporting.

Monday's hearing was to argue whether the judge should dismiss Purdue as a defendant as well.

During their sexual relationship, Chambers said Haas told her that he had previously tested positive for chlamydia but had been treated and was clean.

Chambers originally brought three complaints against Purdue, according to previous Exponent reporting: negligence by the university for "adopting a policy of treating athletes for STDs without testing them for STDs"; negligence for "failing to 'warn Haas of the risks of his diagnosis (or lack thereof) to third parties'"; and for inflicting emotional distress for attempting to persuade her to stop pursuing Haas and attempting to discredit her.

Only the first complaint against Purdue is still ongoing; Tippecanoe Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin dismissed the other two in November 2018.

Summary judgment is a pre-trial motion for judgment without full trial.

Persin took the case under advisement. But he noted that the case has been going on for four years, with no new evidence provided by the plaintiff other than the original text message between a Jane Doe and Chambers saying, Haas "has never been tested. perks of being an athlete, the doctor just gives you meds.”

Purdue’s attorney, William Kealey, said Haas was advised to get tested by a physician, and that everything that happens in a health-care room is up to the patient and the physician. Chambers and Haas chose to have unprotected sexual intercourse, which was their actions outside of Purdue.

“Advice was given,” he said.

Brandon Tate, Chambers' attorney, argued that after Haas' physician advised he go to Purdue University Student Health Services, medication was sent to the athletic department without Haas being tested.

If a health-care professional is going to prescribe medication for an STD, the patient should be required to be tested, Tate said. If Haas had been tested, he could not say he was clean without criminal culpability.

When Kealey pointed out that Haas had tested positive for herpes, Tate suggested it may have happened after infecting Chambers, because there was no date for the test in court documents.