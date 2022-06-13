Man who was arrested after double-fatal car crash in Springfield has died

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. — The man who was arrested in connection with the deadly car crash that killed two women in Springfield Sunday morning has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound according to the Battlefield Chief of Police.

The man was arrested after the crash, pending charges, according to Springfield Police.

Ronica Tollison and Britany Toothman were pronounced dead on the scene after the crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday at West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway.

Police said the man was headed west on Chestnut Expressway and was driving fast when he hit the truck Tollison and Toothman were in.

