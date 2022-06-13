ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Woman sexually assaulted in Destin: Okaloosa Deputies

By Summer Poole
 2 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a woman sexually assaulted in Destin.

The woman told deputies she was assaulted in the early hours of Sunday, June 12. The woman told deputies she was assaulted while walking to a”night spot” at Mountain Drive and Palmetto Street at about 2:30 a.m.

The woman was approached by a group of people “wearing ski masks rolled up to their foreheads,” according to the post. The woman told deputies the group hit her in the head, knocking her unconscious. The woman didn’t know what the object was that hit her.

The woman woke up at about 5 a.m. and her clothing and wallet were missing. Deputies are investigating the assault. If you have any information, call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

