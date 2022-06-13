ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Malibu music fans rock out on star-filled night to mark the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th season

By Kim devore
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 2 days ago

Lots of music-loving locals have been longtime fans of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Disney Hall, and the symphony’s glorious 1922 summer home, the iconic Hollywood Bowl. So, it was a no-brainer for folks like Frank and Berta Gehry when it came to attending the Bowl’s 100th birthday in grand style.

The festivities kicked off with a posh cocktail party and continued up the hill to the landmark’s upper terrace.

There, the boxes were outfitted with perfectly pressed linen tablecloths along with miniature carved crystal vases filled with colorful cala lilies, fragrant violet hyacinths, vibrant orchids, and subtle snapdragons.

In keeping with Music Director Gustavo Dudamel’s easygoing style, there were few tuxes, just a vibe of California cool. After munching on gourmet turkey baguettes and a sip of wine, it was showtime!

Gustavo “The Dude” Dudamel took the stage to thunderous applause with his band of merry musicians wearing white tuxedo jackets and black ties or elegant black dresses.

After a rousing rendition of the “The Star-Spangled Banner,” it was time to introduce celebrated movie conductor and composer John Williams who made a surprise guest appearance.

Advertisement

“The magical place is known all over the world, but it belongs to us,” The Dude declared, “so let’s welcome the greatest, John Williams!”

Williams unveiled the world premiere of the “Centennial Overture,” a work composed exclusively for this historic occasion. The high-octane performance concluded with delighted audiences showing their appreciation with an enthusiastic standing ovation for the 90-year-old music maker.

It was a tough act to follow, but The Dude and the Philharmonic did it with a moving performance of “Variations d’Apollon and a Pas de Deux” by Stravinsky. It showcased gravity-defying ballet movements by famed dancers Roberto Bolle and Tiler Peck.

Williams retuned with “Escapades” from the film “Catch Me If You Can,” starring Malibu’s Leonardo DiCaprio. The piece included guest saxophonist Branford Marsalis, who left a personal mark on the performance as one fan marveled “How does he breathe?” Also on the guest performer’s list was violinist Maria Duenas (a vision in a gold-embroidered boddice and deep blue chiffon gown), and dance trio Let It Happen as well as YOLA, the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.

To top it all off, Gwen Stefani had the crowd members dancing in their boxes and seats. She arrived looking like a pink flamingo on fire with her puffy, fluffy fuchsia gown with a detachable train. Ms. Gwen belted out hits like “Don’t Speak,” “Sweet Escape,” and “Nobody but You,” which she sang with surprise guest and hubby Blake Shelton.

The opening night extravaganza raised more than $2.46 million for the learning and community initiatives and programs, which includes The Dude’s pet project for the greater LA area YOLA. These programs give incentive, promise and guidance to thousands of area school kids.

Since his initial appearance some 17 years later Dudamel joked that “a lot has changed, including my belly.”

After a selection of Stefani favorites, the songbird was joined by another never-before backup and what a backup it was. It was the first-ever joint appearance by both the UCLA and USC marching bands. The bands joined her for a grand finale of “Hollaback Girl,” one of her most popular hits. That song touched off a showstopping, jaw-dropping, neck-churning phenomenal grand fireworks display which lit up the nighttime sky.

The Dude summed up the outstanding evening by saying, “In the ’20s, they came here for a night under the stars. Tonight, we are gathered for a night of music under those same stars.”

Once again it was an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime event that went out with a blast!

The post Malibu music fans rock out on star-filled night to mark the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th season appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

NYC’s Famous Russ & Daughters Pops Up in Los Angeles This Weekend

New York City’s beloved and historic Jewish appetizing shop Russ & Daughters is popping up in Los Angeles for two days as part of a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel activation with Amazon. The restaurant is an NYC landmark, having opened in 1914 serving bagels, lox, and other appetizing items; it now ships nationally via GoldBelly and is even getting its own television show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Summer Concerts in L.A. [2022]

In last week’s Checklist of Free Summer To-Dos in L.A., my #1 item was free concerts and dance parties. Why first? Because there are so many freakin’ options. In fact, it turns out there’s at least 100 individual free summer concerts happening in Los Angeles over the next three months with everything from world music groups and hip-hop artists to indie rock bands, classical performances, tribute acts, Salsa, and more. How do you get your arms around all of that?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
architecturaldigest.com

Kristen Wiig Buys Georgian-Style Home in Pasadena for $4.9 Million

Actress, comedian, screenwriter, and producer Kristen Wiig has purchased a striking Georgian-style estate located just a few blocks from her former Pasadena home—Case Study House #10—which she recently sold to fellow actor Lily Collins. Wiig, who is set to star in an upcoming Apple-scripted comedy series called Mrs. American Pie, paid $4.9 million for the pad sold by Emmy-nominated producers Emre Sahin and Sarah Wetherbee.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Dudamel
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Branford Marsalis
LATACO

This Downey Pizza Parlor Is a Time Machine That Takes You Back to 1964

Welcome to Local Gems, our new monthly restaurant column presented by White Claw, the official hard seltzer of L.A. TACO. Each month we’ll honor neighborhood institutions that make delicious food and have stood the test of time all over Los Angeles. Read, order, share, and don’t be afraid to rep your community’s local gem in the comments.
DOWNEY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Lively Mexican Restaurant Opening Santa Monica Location in Former Belcamp Space

Kalaveras opening by end of year at 1026 Wilshire Boulevard. The Kalaveras chain of restaurants has announced that they will continue to expand in 2022 and among the announced new locations they have revealed that one of those new locations will be in Santa Monica as first reported by Toddrickallen.com. As of today, the rapidly growing chain has 15 restaurants but are poised to expand to 22 restaurants by the end of 2022.
SANTA MONICA, CA
South Pasadena News

Concerts in the Park | 2022 Concerts Return June 26

The South Pasadena Community Services Department will host four dates of Concerts in the Park this summer. Admission is free and patrons are encouraged to to bring their picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs with family and friends to enjoy a night of music in the park. Concerts in the Park...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Pro Pickleball Pops: Orange County Cup Draws Thousands to Life Time Courts

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollywood Bowl#Jackets#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Disney Hall
fox5ny.com

Actor Philip Baker Hall, of 'Hard Eight,' 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood veteran actor Philip Baker Hall died at the age of 90 in Los Angeles, California. Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor's wife of nearly 40 years, on Monday said Hall died Sunday surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California. She said Hall had been well until a few weeks earlier, and spent his final days in warm spirits, reflecting on his life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebharatexpressnews.com

Forget weed for wellness, Pure Beauty wants to get you high

Backed by Timbaland and Nas, Imelda Walavalkar’s LA-based cannabis brand is all about the joy of getting high and having fun. In 2017, three New York friends moved to Los Angeles to reinvent the cigarette. But the kind of cigarettes Imelda Walavalkar, her husband Tracy Anderson and creative director Irwin Matutina wanted to make wouldn’t contain tobacco, just marijuana.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
490
Followers
454
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy