School board meets Tuesday

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors will reconvene their meeting of May 23, 2022, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, with an executive (closed) session at 4:30 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room to be followed by an open meeting at 5 p.m. in the Board Room of the County Administration Building, located at 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski.
ROANOKE, Va. – Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffery, Jr. could spend several years in jail for money crimes when sentenced later this summer. This week, a judge denied bond for Jeffery, who is battling kidney failure. Melvin Hill, Jeffery’s new attorney, says he goes to dialysis 3-4 times a week.
Christiansburg, Virginia: The Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) will hold its 9Th annual online GiveLocalNRV Giving Day on Wednesday, June 22nd. More than 100 nonprofits serving the New River Valley are participating this year to raise funds and awareness for their work, including 15 organizations that operate from and serve residents in Pulaski County. An additional 45 organizations participating in the event also serve the county. Each year, the event engages hundreds of donors in giving to their favorite nonprofits.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mayor Kathy Lawson and Martinsville City Council members accepted ownership of the National Guard Armory from the Commonwealth of Virginia on behalf of the city of Martinsville Tuesday. The building has been empty nearly two and a half years on Commonwealth Boulevard. With new city ownership, council members can decide the best way to use the building and surrounding lot.
The New River Valley Regional Jail has announced the appointment of Ms. Kim Haug as the new Superintendent of the regional jail. She will assume her new role on July 1, 2022 upon the retirement of the current Superintendent, Gregory P. Winston, after six years of service. Ms. Haug comes...
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has delayed a special use permit for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke, drawing out a legal battle that has been going on since 2018. In March 2021, the Roanoke County Circuit Court ruled in favor of the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored for a majority of customers in Montgomery County who were in the dark Tuesday morning. As of 12:14 p.m., there are still 22 people without power in Montgomery County. ORIGINAL STORY. Hundreds are in the dark Tuesday...
(WFXR) — High temperatures are especially dangerous for those who work outside, like the tree trimmer who got stuck 50 feet in the air Wednesday, as well as the Roanoke County first responders who rescued him. According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, the man’s bucket truck malfunctioned while he was trimming trees in a […]
Pulaski County Parks & Recreation will host our first family movie night of the summer on Saturday, June 25th at 9:00P.M. The free event will screen the movie ‘The Lion King’ sponsored by Travis Team Realty. Bring your blanket and favorite snack, and enjoy the movie on the football field.
ROANOKE, Va. – This story is part of a 10 News investigation. Foster Care: Kids in Crisis is looking into multiple issues the system is facing including why children are having to sleep in public buildings without showers and the dangers of what some call “hidden foster care”.
ROANOKE — Appalachian Power wants boaters, kayakers, tubers, and other recreational users downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams to know water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Tuesday, June 14, and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The National Weather Service is calling for...
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–One local animal shelter in Virginia needs help as they reach Code Red. The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is on the verge of euthanizing animals to make space for new intakes. Director of the shelter, Jenny Dawson said she’s thankful they haven’t had to go that route yet. She said she needs assistance […]
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke has settled a case connected to damage left by police after a search of a house during a murder investigation. The suit filed by Cathy Reynolds v. Sgt. Camp, Det. Haley, and five other unnamed officers was settled for $13,500, and documents have been filed with federal court to have the case dismissed.
It seems that no school shooting is complete without renewed calls for mandatory prayer in the public school classroom. But how exactly would that help?. What sort of Creator do the proponents of mandatory prayer envision? Only a barbarous God would demand prayers from schoolchildren before protecting them from being shot to death. Is He really so voracious for praise? Is He really so ruthless in extorting it from us? Should we trust such a deity to help us, if He egomaniacally threatens us so — with violence so horrifying that we are loathe to even imagine it?
(WFXR) — People around southwest Virginia are already sweating over inflation costs, but now running their air conditioning all summer could add even more stress, so how do you beat the heat without breaking the bank? As temperatures swell into the 90s in Roanoke County, Beth Shelor says cranking up her AC unit leads to […]
Virginia has joined the “five dollar club” now that gasoline in parts of the state average more than $5.00 a gallon. It started last week in the D.C. suburbs, and now, it is spreading south toward the Richmond area. The statewide average has not yet topped $5.00, and for now at least, Roanoke remains well back at $4.66 a gallon for regular — but the heart of the busy summer travel season still lies ahead. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
Governor Glenn Youngkin along with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and Virginia Tech President Tim Sands have announced a public-private partnership uniting industry, government, and academia to drive talent development and increased labor force participation in Virginia. The partnership builds upon Boeing’s $50 million, multi-year commitment that helped jump-start the development...
Edward Wilson Douglas, age 75 of Christiansburg, died at home and at peace on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. “Doug” as he was known by all was born April 1, 1947 in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by his parents, John W. Douglas & Vivian Wilson Douglas as well as his sister, Phyllis Hivner of Plano, TX and brother, Bill Douglas of Elizabethtown, PA.
Comments / 0