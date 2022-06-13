School board meets Tuesday

It seems that no school shooting is complete without renewed calls for mandatory prayer in the public school classroom. But how exactly would that help?. What sort of Creator do the proponents of mandatory prayer envision? Only a barbarous God would demand prayers from schoolchildren before protecting them from being shot to death. Is He really so voracious for praise? Is He really so ruthless in extorting it from us? Should we trust such a deity to help us, if He egomaniacally threatens us so — with violence so horrifying that we are loathe to even imagine it?

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO