ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Beach, FL

Suspect Arrested After Man Found Shot to Death in Car in North Miami Beach

By Brian Hamacher
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hollywood man is facing a murder charge after police said he shot and killed another man in a car in North Miami Beach. Marc Anthony Colon, 23, was arrested Sunday in Miami Gardens on a second-degree murder charge, an arrest report said. The shooting happened a little after...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Person Reportedly Killed in Miami Gardens Car Crash

Police are investigating an early morning car crash in Miami Gardens that reportedly killed at least one person. Officers responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive, where the car was seen crashed into a fence. Investigators have not confirmed...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Police-involved shooting in SW Miami-Dade under investigation

MIAMI – Miami Dade police say they were forced to open fire during a domestic call in Kendale Lakes.  Police received two 911 calls about 8:20 Wednesday night. Both calls described the same situation. A woman could be heard screaming at the Pepperhill Apartment complex located at 8202 SW 149th Avenue.  Police say when they arrived at the door of the apartment, they could hear the altercation.  Officers were able to gain entry and found 21-year-old Richard Hollis holding two knives.  Officers first shielded Hollis' mother from the danger and tried to deescalate the situation.  Hollis wouldn't comply and Miami Dade Police say an officer was forced to open fire ultimately killing Hollis.   The FDLE has taken over the investigation. Investigators from the State's Attorney's Office were also on scene Wednesday night.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
North Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Miami Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
City
Miami Gardens, FL
NBC Miami

1 Driver Killed, Another Critical After Crash in Miami Gardens

One driver was killed and another was critically injured in a crash in Miami Gardens early Thursday, authorities said. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive. Miami Gardens Police officials said a Volkswagen Jetta and a Mercedes collided at the...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigate After Man Shot and Killed in SW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night. Miami-Dade Police responded just after 7 p.m. to a commercial area on Southwest 142nd Avenue and 140th Street, where they found a man with gunshot wounds at the end of a cul-de-sac. The man, who...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Anthony
Click10.com

Officers detain gunman at condo’s balcony in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A police military-like unit responded to the threat of a gunman who was standing on a balcony at the Drake Tower condominium on Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. According to Detective Ali Adamson, crisis negotiators with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department talked to the man...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Man Arrested in Car Theft May Be Behind Other High-Tech Heist

A Miami man is facing charges in connection with a car theft over the weekend and he may be responsible for at least one other high-tech vehicle theft. Jonathan Rios, 23, was arrested Sunday on a third-degree grand theft of a vehicle charge, according to an arrest report. The report...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Northeast 167th Street
WSVN-TV

Detectives seek to identify grand theft suspect in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a grand theft and needs the public’s help. The incident occurred at 515 E. Las Olas Boulevard between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Friday. According to a preliminary investigation by detectives, the suspect stole a victim’s credit...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah police identify person of interest in fatal stabbing

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police said they are searching for a person of interest in the case of a fatal stabbing that occurred last month. According to authorities, Lloyd Campbell, 36, took someone who had been stabbed to Hialeah Hospital on May 30. But police said Campbell left the...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Shot to Death in Southwest Miami Intersection: Police

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in a southwest Miami intersection that left one man dead. Miami Police responded to the scene near the 1300 block of Southwest 8th Street just before 4 a.m. after receiving an alert of shots fired in the area. Officers found a man in...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Fatal SW Miami shooting under investigation

MIAMI - City of Miami police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Little Havana.  Police said it happened Tuesday at around 3:45 a.m., in the area of SW 8th Street and 12th Court. Police tell CBS4 they responded to a ShotSpotter alert. They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. "We don't know how this happened," said Miami police spokesperson Kiara Delva. "The victim had just been standing outside of his vehicle when he was involved in some sort of verbal altercation with another subject before being shot," said Delva. Surveillance video from a nearby home shows what appears to be the victim's car pulling up and parking along the side of the road."We're not sure of the motive behind the shooting nor are we sure of what the altercation was about,"  added Delva.The deadly shooting happened right outside of a woman's home. She told CBS4 she didn't hear anything and that she doesn't know the victim.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

At least 1 killed in Hialeah car crash

HIALEAH, Fla. – At least one person was killed Wednesday morning in a car crash in Hialeah. The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 57th Avenue and 167th Street, off the Palmetto Expressway. Sky 10 was above the scene just after 6 a.m. as...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Parents Arrested After Girl, 3, Overdoses on Fentanyl: BSO

An unconscious 3-year-old girl had no pulse and was not breathing when Oakland Park Fire Rescue resuscitated her with Narcan, a treatment for an opioid overdose, authorities said. Parents Janett Carter, 38, and Walter Carter, 40, were booked into the Broward County Jail charged with child neglect causing great bodily...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy