San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Caleb Kilian and the Chicago Cubs. The Padres held Profar out of the lineup on Tuesday, but he entered as a pinch-hitter for Jose Azocar in the sixth inning and went 0-for-2 with a walk drawn and a strikeout. Profar is back in left field and batting leadoff Wednesday while Azocar is on the bench.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO