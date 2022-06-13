Man Fatally Shot in Athens Area of LA County; Investigation Underway

A pursuit came to a tragic end Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was fatally struck by the suspect in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers engaged the suspect in pursuit at around 12:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Central Avenue after learning that the vehicle she was driving was stolen. The vehicle in question was a 1987 Toyota Avalon.A brief pursuit ensued before authorities reportedly backed off and were planning to continue following along via airship. Neither the aircraft nor ground units were close enough to see the collision, police said, indicating they were about four blocks away at...

