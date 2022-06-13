Man Fatally Shot in Athens Area of LA County; Investigation Underway

A pursuit came to a tragic end Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was fatally struck by the suspect in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers engaged the suspect in pursuit at around 12:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Central Avenue after learning that the vehicle she was driving was stolen. The vehicle in question was a 1987 Toyota Avalon.A brief pursuit ensued before authorities reportedly backed off and were planning to continue following along via airship. Neither the aircraft nor ground units were close enough to see the collision, police said, indicating they were about four blocks away at...
The shooting deaths of two Los Angeles-area police force members by a gang member are due to policies enacted by District Attorney George Gascon that minimize charges against suspects using guns, current and former prosecutors say. Cpl. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana of the El Monte Police Department were...
A vehicle that had been reported stolen struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday during a brief police pursuit in the South Los Angeles area, and the driver was taken into custody. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police...
Two police officers who were fatally shot when responding to a stabbing report at an El Monte motel were identified Wednesday, while a memorial of flowers and tributes grew outside El Monte Police Department headquarters and investigators worked to piece together the circumstances of the shooting. The shooting, which also...
A man who was convicted of two murders in 1998 is now facing a special circumstance in the killing of his girlfriend who was found bound in her South Los Angeles home last summer, officials announced Wednesday. Darryl Lamar Collins, 51, of Baldwin Park, has been charged with one count...
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Chatsworth. The collision was reported just before 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 9900 block of Winnetka Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Adrian Marquez, 21, of Pacoima died at the scene, the Los Angeles County...
A man who was fatally wounded in Carson was identified Wednesday. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim in the 10 block of Scottsdale South found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Darrwin Ben, 29, was identified as...
Two El Monte Police Department officers and a suspect were killed in a shooting Tuesday. The shooting occurred about 5:10 p.m. in the area of Garvey Avenue and Central Avenue, near the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting El Monte police with the investigation.
A woman has been found under the debris of a burned home in Santa Ana, four days after a man was found dead inside, police said Wednesday.The fire was first reported Friday night in the 500 block of West McFadden Avenue. Police and firefighters arrived on the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames.When the fire was out, the body of a male was found inside. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, police said.Four days later, Santa Ana police homicide detectives were alerted to new information in the case which prompted a return visit to the scene....
Funeral arrangements were pending Thursday for two El Monte police officers who were fatally shot during a gun battle that also killed the suspect, who was free on probation for a weapons offense despite a history of arrests. A candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the...
Authorities are investigating an apparent drowning in Whittier after a person was found dead Wednesday morning. The incident was first reported at around 5:40 a.m. in the popular recreation area near Santa Anita Avenue and SR-60, and when first responders arrived they found one person dead at the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Parks Bureau was said to be handling the investigation. CBS LA's Mobile2 unit was live at the scene, where authorities had placed a large perimeter in the surrounding area.The circumstances leading up to the person's death were not immediately known.No additional information on the victim were yet available.
LOS ANGELES – In a diversion from policies implemented when George Gascón took office, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday it has added a special-circumstance allegation against a man charged with killing his girlfriend in South Los Angeles, opening him to a possible life-without-parole prison term.
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was shot to death in the Athens area of south Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 117th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Luis Ramirez, 28, who...
A memorial is growing Wednesday for two El Monte police officers who were shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night. Flowers and candles are being placed outside the El Monte Police Department for the officers who were slain while responding to a reported stabbing in the 10300 block of Garvey Avenue. “These […]
Costa Mesa police Thursday sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for killing a 64-year-old woman crossing a street. The woman was fatally injured about 9 p.m. Wednesday on Fairview Road just south of Baker Street, the Costa Mesa Police Department reported. Authorities withheld her name,...
Police Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a 46-year-old woman who was last seen in downtown Los Angeles. Sharleen Latrell Dobson was last seen June 7 near Union Station in the 800 block of North Alameda Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Dobson is Black, 5-feet-7...
Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed and two injured in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday night, June 15, in the Chatsworth neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene of the reported 8:38 p.m. traffic collision on the 9900 bock of North...
Comments / 2