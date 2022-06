An important alert has been issued from The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office as residents should pay heed to a pair of phone scams that have been circulating within the vicinity. One in particular is circulating throughout the city of North Adams as authorities are cautioning residents that an individual recently contacted an elderly couple stating their grandson was in custody and was being held on $10 thousand bail due to an unspecified crime.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO