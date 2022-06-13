ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen police say man in custody after 5-hour standoff with officers

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
Killeen police said a man is in custody after a five-hour standoff with officers.

On Sunday around 9:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive regarding shots being fired, police said. Officers were told that a victim and the man were in a verbal altercation when he discharged a handgun.

"After several failed attempts were made for the suspect to come out, the Tactical Response Unit was deployed due to the nature of the call," said police. "A female that was inside the apartment was unharmed and no other injuries were reported."

At around 4:12 a.m., the man exited the apartment and was apprehended. Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other information is available.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

