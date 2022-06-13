ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falkville, AL

1-year-old child nearly drowns in Falkville

By Charles Montgomery
WAFF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a drowning call of a one-year-old child...

www.waff.com

WAFF

Woman arrested for death of 16-year-old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department arrested and charged a woman for the death of a 16-year-old on June 1. Lisa Mayhall, 18, was taken into custody on June 2 for the shooting of a 16-year-old minor. She was initially charged with second-degree assault, but when...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man facing charges for shooting a man in 2019, found guilty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was facing a capital murder charge for shooting and killing a 19-year-old in 2019 has been found guilty of a lesser charge. Marcus McCarver was found guilty of felony murder on Wednesday. In 2019, McCarver shot and killed Austin D’mar Rich at a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

33-year-old Pell City man dies in crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Pell City man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night. According to troopers, Myles Whidden was injured when his Chevrolet left the road, hit a mailbox and flipped over. The crash occurred on Highway 144 near the 6-mile marker, approximately five miles south of Ragland. Whidden was […]
PELL CITY, AL
WAFF

Franklin Co. man arrested on further charges for shooting in March 2020

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on more charges after he allegedly shot at a group of people in March 2020. Tyler Harris is accused of entering a cabin located on Highway 23 and shooting at a group of people as they left the cabin. One victim was hit by a bullet, but her injuries were not considered serious.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in rollover wreck in Huntsville

One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday after a rollover wreck in Huntsville. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the wreck happened at Cecil Ashburn Drive and Donegal Drive. Webster said HEMSI was called at 11:33 a.m. to take the patient to Huntsville Hospital. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Woman caught driving 121 MPH in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Owens Cross Roads Police Officer was watching traffic on Highway 431 when he saw a car speeding by. When officer Vemar Wilson took his initial radar, it read 121 miles per hour. Wilson then took radar again and once more read 121 miles...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WAFF

Two dead in early morning Morgan County shooting

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies continue to investigate a shooting in Somerville on Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m. on June 14, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Robin Private Drive in Somerville. Deputies on the scene located one...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

2 years after Paighton Houston found dead, lawsuit filed against bar, Birmingham, man accused of dumping body

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the disappearance and death of Paighton Houston, who was found buried in a shallow grave two years ago. The lawsuit was filed Dec. 20, 2021, which was the two-year anniversary of Houston’s disappearance. Attorney Scott Hughes filed the suit on behalf of Houston’s mother, Charlaine Houston, and family.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Athens Fire and Rescue working to put out brush fire

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Fire and Rescue was called to the scene of a brush fire near Huntsville-Browns Ferry Rd. and Lindsay Ln. Firefighters that were not working today were called in to help fight the fire and man the station in case of other emergency calls. According to...
ATHENS, AL

