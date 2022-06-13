1-year-old child nearly drowns in Falkville

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on more charges after he allegedly shot at a group of people in March 2020. Tyler Harris is accused of entering a cabin located on Highway 23 and shooting at a group of people as they left the cabin. One victim was hit by a bullet, but her injuries were not considered serious.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO