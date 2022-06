The UK is experiencing a heatwave right now that has many of us split into two parties – those who have excitedly made their way to the nearest pub garden or beach town, and those of us cursing the lack of air-con in the country while sweat drips down the back of our necks. Love it or hate it, we have a divisive opinion when faced with sweltering heat, but the components inside our computers and laptops are decidedly not as sun-loving as the folks that use them.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 HOURS AGO