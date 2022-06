Click here to read the full article. Blue Origin’s fifth group of space tourists successfully took off and landed on Saturday with arguably the most diverse crew that has gone into space. The New Shepard vehicle lifted off from Launch Site One, Blue Origin’s facility in west Texas, at 9:25 EDT, and then touched down about 10 minutes later. The capsule reached a peak of 347,538 feet, or 106 kilometers, above ground level, before parachuting into the nearby desert. The Karman Line, which scientists generally agree is the dividing line between Earth’s atmosphere and space, is about 100 kilometers above...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO