Click here to read the full article. Worries over high inflation continued to weigh on Wall Street Monday, as financial markets extended their slide and the S&P 500 crossed a key bear-market indicator. The S&P 500 index, which comprises 500 large public U.S. companies, was down 3.7% as of 11:15 a.m. ET. Year to date, the index currently is off 21.6%, surpassing the 20% threshold that is the unofficial signal of a bear market. The broad stock sell-off — with every stock in the S&P 500 dropping Monday — comes after the U.S. experienced its highest rate of inflation in May 2022...

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO