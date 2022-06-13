ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Norristown man convicted of raping underage girl in Douglass Township, Montgomery County

By Carl Hessler Jr.
Daily Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN — A jury has convicted a Norristown man of raping an underage girl while she was visiting a Douglass Township (Montgomery County) residence where the man previously lived. John Anthony “Jay” Lasorda, 30, most recently of the 1500 block of West Marshall Street, was convicted in Montgomery...

Pennysvania State Police Investigating Night Prowler in Chester County

CHARLESTOWN TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a reported case of Prowling at Night. Authorities state that the incident occurred on May 28, 2022, at 3:30 AM, on Milton Drive in Charlestown Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. The 53-year-old male victim reported that an unknown White male attempted entry into his residence through the secured front door. The perpetrator was unsuccessful in gaining entry.
CBS Philly

10 Months Later, Delaware County Family Continues To Search For Answers After Father Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — For the first time, family members of a man who was killed after a hit-and-run crash in Delaware County last year are speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News. It happened last September, but after all these months, the victim’s family says police haven’t made any arrests. The family tells CBS3’s Matt Petrillo that Father’s Day won’t be the same without their dad. As Chester City police are still investigating, the victim’s children have an emotional plea to their father’s killer. “I just need them to understand how we feel,” Dai’Shonna Wilson said. “Like how could you live knowing that...
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Investigating North 11th Street Burglary

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives say they are investigating a burglary at an apartment building located on the 1xx block of N. 11th St. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, at approximately 11:11 pm, an unknown black male entered the apartment building, opened the victim’s unlocked apartment door, and took her wallet from her purse. The suspect then left the area in an unknown direction.
MyChesCo

17-Year-Old Victim Blackmailed With Photos

CHARLESTOWN TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station are investigating an alleged Child Sexual Abuse involving photographs. Authorities state that on May 30, 2022, Troopers responded to Maryhill Road in Charlestown Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania for a suspected sex crime. During the course of their investigation, it was determined that the victim, a 17-year-old female, was coerced into sending explicit photographs through social media. The unidentified perpetrator then used those photographs to blackmail the victim, stating they would distribute the photographs to members of her school through social media. The investigation remains ongoing.
NBC Philadelphia

Charges Dismissed for Black Teen Who Was Executed 91 Years Ago

More than 90 years after he became the youngest person to be executed in Pennsylvania's history, charges have been dismissed against a Black teen who was sentenced to death by an all-white jury. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Monday that the case against Alexander McClay Williams has been nol prossed...
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Gibbsboro man has been charged in a shooting that occurred during a fight between two men and a woman, authorities said. Cornell Ingalls, Jr. was charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gibbsboro Police Chief Brian Leadley.
MyChesCo

Man Arrested in Connection With Wilmington’s June 4 Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a June 4 shooting incident. Authorities state that on June 4 at approximately 8:49 a.m., police responded to the 1300 block of A Street. Responding officers located a 43-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Charge Woman With Concealed BB Gun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on weapon charges. Authorities state that on June 9 at approximately 12:28 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Wright Street for a call of a woman with a gun. Upon arrival, police made contact with 19-year-old Ilani Jaime. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a BB gun. Jaime was taken into custody without incident.
CBS Philly

4 California Men Arrested In Bucks County In $1 Million Drug Bust

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A recent drug bust seized over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine and put four California men behind bars in Bucks County. The Bucks County Police Department said Tuesday that four Riverside, California, men were arrested on the 3300 block of Street Road last Wednesday. Police said 19-year-old Ramon Caro, 37-year-old Arturo Avila, 26-year-old Anthony Gonzales and 22-year-old Alex Zaragoza were arrested with about 40,000 fentanyl pills, 11 pounds of methamphetamine and $5,000 in cash in their possession. (Credit: Bensalem Police Department) According to police, the estimated street value of the drugs is over $1 million. The four suspects are facing possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy and related charges. Bensalem police were aided by the Philadelphia DEA HIDTA Task Force in the arrests. All four suspects are being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail, police said.
abc27.com

Lancaster County men among 6 arrested in NY for weapons possession

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have arrested six men, including several from Lancaster County, on multiple weapons charges after traffic stops in Broome County. The NYSP Community Stabilization Team conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Chenango on June 12 after seeing a vehicle commit...
