Norristown man convicted of raping underage girl in Douglass Township, Montgomery County

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A recent drug bust seized over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine and put four California men behind bars in Bucks County. The Bucks County Police Department said Tuesday that four Riverside, California, men were arrested on the 3300 block of Street Road last Wednesday. Police said 19-year-old Ramon Caro, 37-year-old Arturo Avila, 26-year-old Anthony Gonzales and 22-year-old Alex Zaragoza were arrested with about 40,000 fentanyl pills, 11 pounds of methamphetamine and $5,000 in cash in their possession. (Credit: Bensalem Police Department) According to police, the estimated street value of the drugs is over $1 million. The four suspects are facing possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy and related charges. Bensalem police were aided by the Philadelphia DEA HIDTA Task Force in the arrests. All four suspects are being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail, police said.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO