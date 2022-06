Rainy Lake officially crested Tuesday, and is expected to begin receding between now and June 20, barring no severe weather events. With a decrease in demand for sandbags over the last week, active sandbagging operations at Kerry Park are shutting down for the time being. There is a current stockpile of about 100,000 sandbags. National Guard Members who have been working on local flood response over the last month are also set to demobilize Tuesday evening.

