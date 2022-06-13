ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Emergency plans activated ahead of extreme heat wave in Lexington

By WUKY
WUKY
 2 days ago

With temperatures in the upper 90s projected through mid-week, the city will be keeping a close watch on vulnerable populations and opening up cooling centers on...

foxlexington.com

Amid Kentucky heat wave Hope Center launches Hope Mobile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It's another day of record temperatures in central Kentucky. Lexington continues to look for ways to offer some relief. The Hope Center Emergency Shelter is relaxing its' restrictions, making sure no one is turned away while conditions are at a dangerous level.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (6/15/2022)

County by County, Pt. 2 (6/15/2022) County by County, Pt. 2 (6/15/2022) While the weekend feels much better, the heat tries to snap back for a bit next week. WATCH | Fayette Heating & Air staying busy with service calls during heat wave. Updated: 7 hours ago. The company says...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey's Forecast | Big Changes Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our early season heatwave continues to bake the bluegrass state and this has another day or so to go before we change it up. While the weekend feels much better, the heat tries to snap back for a bit next week. Let's do this breakdown thing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Weather prompts change in trash collection times in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With daytime temperatures expected to be in the 90s and possibly higher, Lexington's Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection times Tuesday-Friday this week. According to the City, waste collections will start 30 minutes earlier each day to limit the amount of time...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake's Forecast | Our heatwave arrives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! Today the clouds took over and temps stayed in the 80s. I had mentioned this past weekend that there was a chance that nothing could end up firing up storm-wise, and that's what ended up shaping up, but hey, I'm not complaining! The Storm Prediction Center has continued us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather this evening, but I think we stay dry into the evening hours. Tomorrow kicks off our heat wave as temps rise to near 90. Heat index values likely get near the triple digits. Showers and some storms are possible early tomorrow morning, but I think we dry out later on. Tuesday is likely the hottest of the week. Highs likely reach the mid-90s and we feel in some spots near 110 degrees. No thanks! This is likely to repeat on Wednesday as well. Both days have low rain chances. Thursday we likely see a better shot of showers and storms as we, hopefully, creep back to the 80s. The weekend is where we likely dry out with seasonable temps in the mid-80s.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Crews fight large fire in Mercer County

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire crews spent more than six hours overnight battling a fire at a large building in downtown Harrodsburg. According to the Mercer County Fire Department, crews responded to calls for a fire at a business on Meriman Avenue near the Cogar Avenue intersection just before 8 PM on Wednesday night.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington neighbors voice concerns over plans for historic building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents on Lexington's northside and Jefferson Street corridor plan to meet Thursday with city leaders about concerns over the Lexington Rescue Mission's new home in their neighborhood. The $3.8 million purchase is at the corner of Second and Jefferson streets, which is the heart...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Experts: ways to save on your utility bills this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With Wednesday expected to be the hottest day yet, some are looking for ways to beat the heat without breaking the bank. In a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, utility prices might just rise nearly 4 percent for people this summer, in part due to temperatures already breaking records and electricity use going back to pre-pandemic levels, but also due inflation and the ongoing rise of natural gas prices.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Asphalt operations scheduled fro I-75 Southbound in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled asphalt work. Strip patching work (a mobile operation) will be in effect for a section of Interstate 75. The milling and paving is necessary to repair damaged asphalt. Monday, June 13 through Friday evening, June...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Lexington

Georgetown College has announced a fundraising campaign to support the varsity golf program. County by County, Pt. 2 (6/14/2022) County by County, Pt. 2 (6/14/2022) WATCH | Lexington emergency room doctors preparing for heat-related illnesses. Updated: 18 hours ago. We contacted UK and Saint Joseph hospitals and both said they...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Lexington-based A&W closes Q1 with 7 new franchise agreements

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A&W Restaurants, headquartered in Lexington, signed seven new franchise agreements in the first quarter of the year, with new locations planned for Oregon, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Wisconsin throughout 2022. "A&W is an iconic brand that's been around for over a century, and if the first...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

WATCH | Motorcyclist warns of dangers of crashes involving deer

However, there are steps you can take today to save you a lot of money. WATCH | Victim has 'extreme' burns after Winchester fire. Fire officials say crews were called to a home on West Hickman Street just before 11 a.m. Monday. WATCH | Crime Stoppers offering more...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

'I think they want to watch the world burn': Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate's request for recount in 36-point loss

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County Republican has to raise $22,000 before June 16 to fund a primary ballot recount in a race she lost by 36 percentage points. But, Bridgette Ehly, who failed to win more votes than incumbent David Osborn in District 59′s state house race, isn't alleging fraud. She doesn't expect to be the rightful winner. The reason for the recount, she told WAVE News, is to double-check new voting machines with a hand recount of the paper ballots.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Berea (KY)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Berea. KY?. Nestled along the Cumberland Plateau, Berea is regarded as the Folk Arts and Crafts Capital of Kentucky thanks to its deep roots in arts and crafts. This town encompasses over 8,000 acres of vibrant flora and...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

1 injured in shooting at Lexington shopping center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was injured in a shooting at the Tates Creek Centre shopping plaza Tuesday afternoon. Lexington police told FOX 56 that at around 6:46 p.m. they arrived at the shopping center after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. An injured man was...
LEXINGTON, KY

