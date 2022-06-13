Waterpark, Perot museum, zoo admission free with Dallas’ teen pass

This one’s about serendipity and how the universe does funny things to bring you stories in D Magazine. Awhile back, I met a writer named Amal Ahmed for coffee. We talked about a job she’d recently left and what she was working on. Amal focuses much of her work on environmental issues, so when I asked if she might be interested in writing a story for us about the families suing Golden Gate Funeral Home for allegedly mishandling corpses and losing cremains, she demurred. “But you should talk to my friend Eleanor Cummins,” Amal said. “She has written about the funeral industry and knows all about how it works.”

