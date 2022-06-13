Landline service is out in the Cameron, West Virginia area

Landline service is out in the 686 exchange for the Cameron area.

As of right now, you can call within the exchange without using the area code.

However, if you have an emergency you can still call 911 from a cell phone.

If you do not have a cell phone or do not have cell coverage you can call the Cameron Fire Department at 686-2411.

