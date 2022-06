Wellington developer Mark Bellissimo sold the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington for $95 million. Lake Worth Beach-based United States Polo Association bought the 161-acre property on the southwest corner of 120th Avenue and 35th Street from an entity managed by Bellissimo, according to a deed. The properties are at 12560, 12580, 12600 and 12800 35th Street South, as well as at 3667 120th Avenue South.

