Onslow County to launch Junior Law Enforcement Academy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County’s Sheriff’s Office had developed a new and creative way to reach out to the younger generation and maybe even find future law enforcement officers.

The Sheriff’s Office is launching its first Junior Citizens Law Enforcement Academy. It’s set to begin on Thursday for kids ages 14-17.

Sheriff Hans Miller says they’ll not only get a tour of the jail, but also learn about forensics and K-9 units.

“We get good feedback from adult citizens. But we felt the need to do something for the kids. So in the summer, when kids were off, and between school years, we wanted to reach out.” Miller said.

Miller adds there are 30 kids already signed up for the course, and if there’s a continued interest in the program, they will likely do another one next year.



