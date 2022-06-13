ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Onslow County to launch Junior Law Enforcement Academy

By Ryan Harper, Claire Curry
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County’s Sheriff’s Office had developed a new and creative way to reach out to the younger generation and maybe even find future law enforcement officers.

The Sheriff’s Office is launching its first Junior Citizens Law Enforcement Academy. It’s set to begin on Thursday for kids ages 14-17.

Sheriff Hans Miller says they’ll not only get a tour of the jail, but also learn about forensics and K-9 units.

“We get good feedback from adult citizens. But we felt the need to do something for the kids. So in the summer, when kids were off, and between school years, we wanted to reach out.” Miller said.

Miller adds there are 30 kids already signed up for the course, and if there’s a continued interest in the program, they will likely do another one next year.

cbs17

Man busted with moonshine, cocaine and gun in Sampson County raid, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County man was busted with moonshine, cocaine and marijuana during a raid at his home Friday, deputies said. A search warrant was executed at the home on Ira B. Tart Road which is just east of Dunn, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.
wcti12.com

No injuries, minor damage after fire at Kinston auto shop

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue said they were sent to a structure fire at 217 N. Herritage Street, G-Works Automotive. They said it happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The fire was controlled within half an hour, multiple vehicles were...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

KPD looking for information on unsolved murder

Kinston Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:. The Kinston Police Department maintains open investigations of all murders until such cases are solved and adjudicated. If anyone has information about this open murder investigation, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Vanceboro man wanted on two kidnapping charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county need your help in tracking down a man wanted for kidnapping. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Deaurvion Roundtree is wanted on two counts of first-degree kidnapping and felony fleeing to elude arrest. It’s all related to a...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Workshop provides in-depth look at dementia

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In recognition of World Elder Abuse Day, Duplin County held a community dementia workshop Wednesday. The event featured a simulation that gave participants an idea of what it’s like to live with dementia. Participants were given tasks to complete while being overstimulated through glasses, headphones and gloves. “When we’re dealing with […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Navy commander honored as hero at Big Rock fishing tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament continued Wednesday with fishermen on the hunt for a record-breaking marlin. After five different boats caught blue marlins Monday, boats were greeted by bumpy waters and powerful winds Tuesday, and no marlins were caught. The first, and eventually...
WNCT

WNCT

