Members of the Southern Baptist Convention voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to maintain a list of pastors and other church staff credibly accused of sexual abuse, US media reported, addressing a scandal that has rocked the country's largest Protestant denomination. On Tuesday, the church's website prominently displayed a message encouraging members to "report an instance of abuse in a Southern Baptist Church or entity," along with a telephone number and email where people can report the wrongdoing.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO