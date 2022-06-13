ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Suspected Virus Knocks City of Newport Email Servers Offline

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STylG_0g9XoQve00

The City of Newport is advising residents that certain online services and functions will be temporarily unavailable while IT personnel work to resolve an ongoing disruption impacting the City’s internal servers.

While the City’s website remains unaffected, a number of popular online functions have been temporarily suspended, and email services have been taken offline for the duration of the weekend.

Please note that City offices remain open and staff are available via phone and in-person between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Residents are asked to utilize the Staff Directory on the City’s website to contact the appropriate department if assistance is required, or to visit us in-person during normal business hours.

City staff will be working over the weekend to assess the issue in order to restore full online functionality. In the meantime, residents and visitors are asked to utilize the City’s staff directory at www.CityofNewport.com/StaffDirectory

  • Marriage License Appointments & Vital Records: Questions about securing a marriage license or other vital record may be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at (401) 845-5300.
  • Building Permits: If you need to apply for a building, electrical, or plumbing permit, you may still do so online at https://newportri.viewpointcloud.com/
  • Collections Office
  • Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Breeze

Loporchio wants non-residents to pay more at beach

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Councilor Steve Loporchio says North Providence has a “gem” in Camp Meehan/Notte Park, particularly with its beach, but maintains that the improvements there have almost made it too popular with out-of-town guests. “It’s becoming extremely popular, almost to a fault because our own...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland prepares to install seven speed humps

CUMBERLAND – Installation of a series of speed humps on Reservoir Road is expected to start next Monday, June 20, says Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais, and all seven should be in full use two days later. Vadenais and his team were out early this week installing sign posts and...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday recommending to close two beaches for swimming. The department of health said Fogland beach in Tiverton and Gooseberry Beach in Newport has high bacteria levels. The statement said, “RIDOH will continue to monitor and review...
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
ABC6.com

McKee to speak at Bristol Harbor Marina ribbon cutting

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will speak at a ribbon cutting for the Bristol Harbor Marina on Wednesday. “The Harbor Department coordinates and administers all activities taking place in the harbors and waterways contingent to the coastal shoreline of the town of Bristol and within the town’s boundaries,” according to the town of Bristol’s website.
BRISTOL, RI
fallriverreporter.com

120 apartments planned for Route 6 complex, new business to be announced soon

A developer is planning to help create 120 new apartments on Route 6. At Wednesday’s Somerset Board of Selectmen meeting, Marc Landry, representing South Coast Hospitality out of Cranston RI, gave a presentation on how he wants to continue to develop Fairfield Commons. This time it would involve two apartment buildings with four stories.
SOMERSET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offline#City
mybackyardnews.com

GRAND OPENING FRIDAY JUNE 24,2022

A Capstone in Southside Community Land Trust’s 40+ Year History. Providence, RI (June 14, 2022)—Southside Community Land Trust (SCLT) will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its completely renovated, 12,000 sq ft building at 404 Broad Street in Upper South Providence on June 24, 2022, at 8:45 am. 404 Broad Street will feature a Farm-to-Market produce processing center, SCLT program and education facilities, and three healthy food retail enterprises.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Jamestown Home Sells for $4.15 Million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced on Tuesday that the newly constructed home at 11 Bryer Avenue in Jamestown has sold for $4,150,000. According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 11 Bryer Avenue is the second-highest Jamestown sale of 2022. This...
JAMESTOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newportthisweek.com

Police Report: May 30-June 5

During the period from Monday, May 30 through Sunday, June 05 the Newport Police Department responded to 477 calls. Of those, 92 were motor vehicle related; there were 68 motor vehicle violations issued and 24 accident reports. Police responded to 7 calls of vandalism, 11 noise complaints, 11 animal complaints,...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Seven Stars Bakery employee file for union elections

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The United Food and Commercial Workers Local Union 328 said Monday that Seven Stars Bakery employees at three Providence locations filed for union elections. The employees sent signed letters Friday to each of their locations and called on the company to voluntarily recognize their union....
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy