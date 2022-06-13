ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

What caused the blue runoff from the Nox-Crete warehouse?

By Aaron Hegarty, Jon Kipper
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wg6PY_0g9Xnw0z00

In the days after the Nox-Crete warehouse fire on Memorial Day, a blue, milky-looking fluid flowed from the site of fire into storm drains, staining the concrete where the fluid ran.

Nox-Crete once told the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy it believed the runoff was caused by foam used by firefighters.

But Nox-Crete told NDEE on Thursday that a dye stored in the warehouse is the most likely cause, according to emails uploaded to NDEE's website on Monday.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office told NDEE "they were unfamiliar with firefighting foam that could cause this coloration."

3 News Now dove into the runoff last week. On Friday, a list of specific chemicals involved in the fire was made public.

Learn more: Chemical, runoff questions remain 10 days later

The emails uploaded to NDEE's website are below.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Crews battle overnight grain bin fire

CLAY COUNTY, Neb. — Emergency crews battled an overnight fire in Saronville. Clay County Emergency Manager Tim Lewis said a call came in just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning that grain bins at CPI were on fire. Sutton and Clay Center Fire Departments were dispatched and reported a heavy...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Overnight storm hits Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH - Overnight storms downed trees and branches in the Greenwood area and prompted Greenwood Fire and Rescue to open up the fire station to people who were without electric power. Greenwood medical was called to the Pine Grove RV Park and Campground after the storm flipped a trailer and...
klkntv.com

Seward Walmart blasted by overnight storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Seward Walmart was clobbered by overnight storms. When Channel 8 crews arrived Wednesday morning, planters were smashed to pieces across the parking lot. Dirt and the plants themselves were also all over the place. Parts of the sign above the doorway had been twisted...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Hail pounds Nebraska; Seward business has $50,000 in damage

SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday night, 18-year-old Justin Rumery had to make one of the toughest phone calls of his life. “I called my dad on while I was running back to my house in Utica, and just watching the golf ball-sized hail, I knew that his business would be at risk,” he said.
SEWARD, NE
1011now.com

Overnight storms damage Greenwood RV park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe thunderstorms that moved through southeast Nebraska overnight Tuesday caused damage at the Pine Grove RV Park & Campground in Greenwood. Damage was evident, with numerous downed trees and branches across the park. At least one RV was flipped onto its side. The family who was inside at the time told a 10/11 reporter no one was seriously injured.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

UPDATE -- Hail, storms ravage York County and surrounding area

YORK COUNTY – Three – maybe four -- rounds of large hail and damaging winds moved savagely through York County Tuesday night, leaving behind more destruction on the heels of last week’s massive hail storm. Reports Wednesday morning were that crops spared by last week’s storm were...
YORK COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Milky#Accident#Ndee#Chemical
1011now.com

Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe storms swept through much of central and southeast Nebraska Tuesday night, leaving damage in several areas. Tornado sirens sounded in Lincoln Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. Local law enforcement reported a confirmed tornado in Lancaster County around 11 p.m. Golf ball and tennis ball-sized hail fell...
York News-Times

Four Corners Health District jumps to COVID red zone

YORK – While time was spent (and enjoyed) in the green zone (which indicates low levels of community transmission of COVID-19), it now appears the Four Corners Health District is back up in the red zone which indicates a high level of community transmission of COVID. This is the...
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska farmers, butchers encourage people to switch to local beef

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As groceries continue to rise in price, some might be searching for a different way to get beef or poultry. The good news is that Nebraska has more cattle than people, and local farmers and butchers can offer an alternative to big-box grocery stores. “What...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Channel Nebraska

Tornado Warning For Cass and Sarpy Counties

OMAHA/VALLEY-A Tornado Warning has been issued for Cass and Sarpy Counties. A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR. SOUTHWESTERN SARPY AND NORTHEASTERN CASS COUNTIES... At 1133 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located 4 miles north of Murdock, or 10 miles south...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Tornado touchdowns being investigated in Gage and Saline counties

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the National Weather Service tornado reports from Saturday a tornado touch down was observed by law enforcement in Wymore in Gage County around 5:23 p.m. Saturday evening. Minutes previously, trained spotters reported a brief touch down of a tornado east of Blue Springs, also in Gage County. These reports are still being confirmed by the National Weather Service.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska corrections report missing Lincoln inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Tuesday night. Officials say, Gary Filip, 47, didn’t come back to the facility after his work assignment and he removed an electronic monitoring device he was wearing. It’s...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Gunshots Fired Late Monday In NW Lincoln Neighborhood

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 14)–Police are investigating what led to at least three gunshots being fired late Monday night in a northwest Lincoln neighborhood. Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Tuesday morning that officers were called just before midnight to the 300 block of Gaslight Lane, on a report of gunshots. Officers contacted witnesses who described hearing multiple shots and observing two people run from the area. Three 9mm casings were located in the street, but no damage was reported to surrounding properties or vehicles. No reports of any injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

1 dead after motorcycle crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 24-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night in southeast Lincoln, according to LPD. Authorities said around 9:45 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling northbound on south 84th when it struck an SUV that was southbound, turning east onto Augusta Drive. The driver...
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy