What caused the blue runoff from the Nox-Crete warehouse?

In the days after the Nox-Crete warehouse fire on Memorial Day, a blue, milky-looking fluid flowed from the site of fire into storm drains, staining the concrete where the fluid ran.

Nox-Crete once told the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy it believed the runoff was caused by foam used by firefighters.

But Nox-Crete told NDEE on Thursday that a dye stored in the warehouse is the most likely cause, according to emails uploaded to NDEE's website on Monday.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office told NDEE "they were unfamiliar with firefighting foam that could cause this coloration."

3 News Now dove into the runoff last week. On Friday, a list of specific chemicals involved in the fire was made public.

Learn more: Chemical, runoff questions remain 10 days later

The emails uploaded to NDEE's website are below.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .