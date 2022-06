Manhart has a long list of MHX tuning programs. The most recent one is the MHX6 700 based on the BMW X6 M Competition and it was shortly followed by the MHX5 700 based on the X5 M Competition. The model was first announced back in January, but a new version was just announced since a new customer opted for a more extreme version. As with all the other kits, the MHX5 700 gives the X5 M Competition a power boost, but also an updated look to both inside and out.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO