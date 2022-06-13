ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

How to keep your pets safe during the heat

By Leo Goldman, WSBT Reporter
22 WSBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's potentially a dangerous week for pets as heat indexes are expected to hit triple digits. With that kind of heat it's important to recognize the dangers for our pets. We all like to keep our pets safe. But in a week where it will be unusually hot, staying...

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
dogster.com

Creating a Healthier World for Our Pets

Meet 14-year-old entrepreneur Ava Dorsey, whose dream to make healthy pet treats has grown into a USDA-certified organic baked treat company called Ava’s Pet Palace. Ava started her business out of her love and passion for animals, as well as wanting to spend more time with her pets, including the family dog, Rock. She noticed that a lot of the treats Rock ate had some unhealthy ingredients — not to mention a very long ingredient list. To solve this problem, she started developing treat recipes that were completely organic and preservative-free, with as few ingredients as possible.
PET SERVICES
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Patty Cake and Lotta Ears, pets of the week

Meet Patty Cake and Lotta Ears, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Kennel#Ac
dogstodays.com

5 Adorable Small Dogs

Some people choose dogs as pets. Everyone has different reasons why choose a dog as a pet. Some have dogs because they can run with them. Some keep dogs because their bodies are light, like the 5 small dogs below!. Chihuahua. The Chihuahua is a small dog breed. He is...
PETS
dogster.com

Poodle-Cross Dogs Outpacing Parent Breeds

Pet insurance provider Nationwide recently analyzed policy and claims data for more than 1.6 million dogs, revealing an interesting trend. The number of Poodle crosses enrolled with Nationwide has increased 160%, while the number of Poodles, Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers has decreased. Pet expert Jackie Brown has spent 20...
PETS
dailypaws.com

14 Cool Cat Breeds From Ragdolls To Russian Blues

While all cats are unique in their own ways, there are some cool cat breeds who happen to have features and personalities that are more distinct than others. Whether it's a Russian blue with those piercing green eyes and silvery fur, ragdolls with their puppy-like behaviors, or Scottish folds with that owlish appearance, certain types of cats simply stand out among the, er, pack.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
lovemeow.com

Cat Waited Her Whole Life to Be Indoors, is Now Living the Dream Life with Her Kitten

A cat who waited her whole life to be indoors, is now living the dream life with her kitten. A family who owns a remote farm near Montreal, Canada, started finding abandoned cats around their property, and the number increased over time. They took in those from the side of the road and tried their best to save them all.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

These funky dog names helped shelters get their dogs adopted

Millions of dogs are taken by rescue shelters every year and it’s significantly harder to place them in a happy home. Even their cuteness is sometimes not enough to convince people to adopt them, so the rescue shelters get stuck in a stalemate. However, these rescue shelters found a very creative way to get their dogs adopted.
AUSTIN, TX
People

New Data Shows Increase in Number of Pets Killed in U.S. Shelters for the First Time in 5 Years

U.S. animal shelters are experiencing a setback in their lifesaving efforts, according to new data. Best Friends Animal Society — an animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of cats and dogs in shelters by 2025 — recently collected new data that shows in 2021, there was an increase in the number of shelter pets euthanized before they could find homes.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

The Best Heat Lamp For Your Dog

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Winter can be hard on dogs. They do not get the much-needed walks and morning sunshine that they need. The...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy