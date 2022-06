The Irmo Police Department charged Tina Wilson (31) of Columbia with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child stemming from an incident that occurred in May 2022 at the Big Blue Marble Academy in Irmo. Wilson, who was terminated the following day, was seen on video striking a 4-year-old after appearing frustrated with the victim. Video from this incident was sent to the Department of Social Services who notified the Irmo Police Department. Wilson turned herself in and was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for booking. Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child is a felony and carries up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

IRMO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO