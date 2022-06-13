ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

New lane closures from I-30 construction start Monday in LR and North Little Rock

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7CiM_0g9Xmxvv00

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – More lane closures will be impacting Interstate 30 between Little Rock and North Little Rock beginning Monday, June 13.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, this week will see a mix of daytime, overnight and 24-hour closures.

ARDOT officials did note that the double-lane closures on I-30 lanes will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

KARK TRAFFIC

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

  • I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)
  • Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock
  • 2nd Street westbound (single-lane closure) between Cumberland and Scott Streets in Little Rock
  • 3rd Street eastbound at Rock Street (corners of intersection closed) in Little Rock

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

  • I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between I-630 in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock; includes an I-30 eastbound to I-630 ramp lane shift during overnight hours on Tuesday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 15
  • I-30/I-40 ramps and lanes (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock
  • I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to the northbound frontage road
  • I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock
  • Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock

24-hour closures

  • President Clinton Avenue (full closure) between Mahlon Martin and Sherman Streets in Little Rock; detour signed to use 3rd Street
  • Mahlon Martin (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and 3rd Street in Little Rock; detours signed
  • 6th Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours signed to use the 9th Street bridge or 3rd Street

ARDOT officials said that traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage and that drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Arkansas gas prices keep on climbing

This work is part of the ongoing 30 Crossing project, which is overhauling much of the I-30 in the areas near downtown Little Rock into North Little Rock in an effort to increase road capacity and improve safety. For more details on the project and to see the latest closures, head to 30Crossing.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

