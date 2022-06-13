ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tests positive for COVID-19

By María G. Ortiz-Briones
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an antigen test Monday morning in Sacramento.

Becerra tested positive after traveling to Los Ángeles for the Summit of the Ámericas on June 7-9.

“He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. He will continue to perform his duties as HHS Secretary, working in isolation,” said assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Sarah Lovenheim in an email.

Becerra and Loyce Pace, assistant secretary for Global Affairs, traveled to Los Ángeles for the Summit of the Ámericas on June 7 where they joined President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and world leaders to focus on ‘Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future’ for our hemisphere.

The summit was an important opportunity for leaders and key stakeholders to come together to address core challenges facing the people across the hemisphere, including barriers to economic prosperity, climate change, the migration crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Secretary Becerra has not been considered a close contact of President Biden or Vice President Harris, as defined by the CDC,” Lovenheim said.

Lovenheim said Becerra and his office have consulted with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are following all applicable CDC guidance.

“The secretary remains engaged with the duties of his office from isolation and is eager to return to in-person meetings, as quickly as possible,” Lovenheim said.

At the Summit, Becerra participated in two panel discussions related to strengthening public health and held bilateral meetings with leaders from the Ámericas.

Becerra was a Congessmember from the LA area serving 12 terms between 1993-2017, eventually serving as chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus before moving to Sacramento be State Attorney General.

