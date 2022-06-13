ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washburn man dies days after motorcycle crash

By WCBU
wcbu.org
 2 days ago

A Washburn man is dead several days after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in Marshall County.

www.wcbu.org

Central Illinois Proud

Man injured in motorcycle crash dies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a single-rider motorcycle crash, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. The single vehicle accident occurred in the afternoon on June 4, at the intersection of State Rt 251 and County Route 1000. Richard L. Elston, age 52, was declared...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Suspect sought in Canton shooting

CANTON — A suspect in a fatal shooting reported last week here is being sought, the authorities said. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing an unnamed suspect in connection with the investigation into the fatal shooting on Whisper Ridge Avenue, SO spokesman Heath Hall said. “We do...
1470 WMBD

Weekend rollover crash outside Dunlap sends one to the hospital

PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend rollover crash in Peoria County resulted in one person being sent to the hospital with likely minor injuries. A crash report from the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to the scene near Route 40 and West Bristol Hollow Road around outside Dunlap around 3 p.m. Saturday.
DUNLAP, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police investigate Monday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a Monday night shooting. The suspect is 32-year-old Adrin Terrell. PPD described him as a black man, about 5’3 and 125 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 arrests made in Peoria’s latest directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is updating the community about the latest directed patrol that was conducted Tuesday, June 14. According to a Peoria Press Release, four arrests were made, one illegal firearm was seized, 12 tickets were issued and two vehicles were impounded. One...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Armed and dangerous suspect wanted after Memorial Day shooting in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man has been identified after a Memorial Day shooting and Peoria Police need the public’s help in locating him. Police say Adrin D. Terrell, 32, was identified during the investigation of the shooting that took place at around 10:05 p.m May 30 in the 2100 block of North Wisconsin where a 3-round ShotSpotter took place.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police searching for armed robbery suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect related to an armed business robbery Wednesday. According to a Peoria Police press release, on Monday, June 13 at approximately 1:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed business robbery near Lincoln Avenue and Laramie Street.
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

TRI-Dent makes pair of drug arrests in Ottawa

OTTAWA – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team made a pair of arrests on Tuesday in Ottawa. In a press release, TRI-Dent announced that they conducted a buy bust operation in Ottawa with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department. During the investigation, they say 37-year-old Isaac A. Mackey of Ottawa allegedly delivered less than one gram of a substance purportedly containing cocaine. A woman, 54-year-old Margarita Ford of Ottawa, was also stopped by authorities during the investigation, where they say they found approximately five grams of a substance purportedly containing cocaine. Mackey and Ford were both charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Mackey was also charged additionally with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver. Both are being held at the LaSalle County Jail on $1 million dollar bonds.
OTTAWA, IL
WQAD

Pavement buckles across both lanes of eastbound Interstate 88 near Erie, DOT says

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — Drivers planning to head eastbound on Interstate 88 Wednesday afternoon may need to find an alternate route. The Illinois Department of Transportation tweeted that the pavement on the eastbound lanes has buckled at milepost 14, which is about five miles before Erie. The DOT's tweet says Illinois State Police are at the scene to slow down traffic.
ERIE, IL
1470 WMBD

Storms overnight knock out power in the Peoria area

PEORIA, Ill. — Thunderstorms that rolled through the Peoria area around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, initially knocked out power for several thousand residents. As of 9:45 a.m.: Just over 194 Peoria County residents were without power; in Tazewell County, 38 residents were in the dark; 79 customers in Woodford County were without power, and 24 residents in McLean County were without power.
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

TRI-Dent makes LSD arrest in Bureau county

PRINCETON – A Bureau County man has been arrested after an investigation into drug sales by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team. TRI-Dent say that on Monday afternoon the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department took 29-year-old Randall McSherry of LaMoille into custody. Authorities say in a press release on Tuesday that McSherry allegedly delivered over 15 tabs of purported LSD to TRI-Dent agents. He is being held at the Bureau County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning storms knock out power in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for many residents. As of 3:50 a.m.: 1,589 residents do not have power in Peoria County; in Tazewell County, 531 residents have been impacted; 1,852 homes in Woodford County are without power, and 14 residents in McLean County do not have power.
Local 4 WHBF

Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
ABINGDON, IL
hoiabc.com

Local fire results in emergency demolition

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An emergency demolition was ordered after a Saturday Night fire in Peoria. Around 9:45 PM, firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire on South Arago in Peoria. When they arrived, they found a unattached two car garage in heavy fire and smoke. Crews forced their way into the neighboring garage to fully extinguish the fire after which the fully involved garage collapsed.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Accused LSD Dealer In La Moille Arrested

Another alleged drug dealer in Starved Rock Country has been locked up. Twenty-nine-year-old Randall McSherry of La Moille was arrested Monday afternoon by the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. He was wanted on a warrant in Bureau County for unlawful delivery of LSD. McSherry is accused of selling 15 tabs of the illegal drug to agents with Tri-DENT.
LA MOILLE, IL
hoiabc.com

Ghost gun recovered during arrest in Normal

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A traffic stop over the weekend in Normal leads to one person being arrested, and a ghost gun being discovered. In a post on Facebook, the Normal Police Department says around 12:45 AM Saturday, June 11th, police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Marian Avenue.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Vehicle search leads Normal police to ‘ghost gun’

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – A “ghost gun” was located overnight Saturday in Normal, and the suspect is now in custody. Just after midnight Saturday morning, Normal Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Marian Avenue. According to a Facebook post from...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Flames strike two Peoria properties overnight, one requiring emergency demolition

PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning about a pair of overnight garage fires in Peoria with somewhat different outcomes. One required the emergency demolition of an unoccupied house on Peoria’s south side. The other resulted thousands of dollars in damage to a home off West McClure Avenue and North North Street in Central Peoria.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after stealing a motorbike

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
GALESBURG, IL

