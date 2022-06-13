Highway 178 is now open, after a fatal crash

Update: As of 3:29 p.m. highway 178 is now open and traffic is flowing both ways, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Page.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There has been fatal traffic collision on highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision led to both lanes being blocked and traffic is backed up, according to the CHP.

One person has been declared dead at the scene and two others have minor to moderate injuries, according to CHP.

Highway patrol does not know when the roadway will be cleared.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is an ongoing story, as we are waiting for more updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.